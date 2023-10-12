It has been 70 years since Dardanup farmer Don McCausland started studying at the Denmark School of Agriculture, but the many friendships he forged are still rock-solid. The Denmark Old Collegians Association chair is preparing to mark the milestone later this month, and is calling on his old classmates — and their loved ones — to get involved. “We are celebrating 70 years since we started a two year agriculture course at the school in 1953,” he said. “Of the original 23 students there are 13 remaining. Altogether, we are expecting 50 to 60 attendees including wives and partners and families of the deceased.” Now called the WA College of Agriculture — Denmark, the school was founded in 1942 when students were moved from Narrogin School of Agriculture to make way for a war convalescent hostel for returned servicemen. Despite being spread across the State, Mr McCausland said the cohort that attended between 1952 and 1956 had been holding annual reunions for decades. “We can’t prove it, of course, but it’s probably a record for continual reunions amongs all schools and colleges in Australia,” he said. “Roseworthy Agricultural College in South Australia were on the news last year, boasting about 50 years of reunions, and I said, ‘we can beat that’.” While today’s farming practices would be almost unrecognisable to Mr McCausland’s 16-year-old self, he said he was as tight as ever with his former schoolmates. “We had horses and carts and we did everything manually with our hands and feet; it was all completely different to what it is today, of course,” he said. “We had a good time. . . and because there was only a small number of us, that’s why we bonded so well. We’re mates for life.” The reunion will be held from 10.30am on October 28 in the old school grounds — now home to the South Regional TAFE Denmark campus — with morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea served. Hundreds of photos from the school’s early days will be projected on to a big screen, followed by presentations and tours of the college farm and old school building.