Federal Labor’s new biosecurity levy has been singled out in a damning report by the Productivity Commission, prompting renewed calls for the unpopular tax on farmers to be scrapped.

The report released this week found Australia’s overly complex system of industry taxes and levies — which have have grown from 26 in 1980 to 248 in 2023 — was hindering productivity growth.

If found inefficient taxes, levies and surcharges were in some cases not being used for their stated purpose — and that politicians appeared to be imposing new ones with little regard for the overall system.

The Albanese Government’s biosecurity protection levy was cited as a case study, with the report questioning why it only targeted primary producers when the benefits of biosecurity were shared across a broad range of sectors and the community.

“(There is) potential for some individual sectors (within agriculture) to face additional costs from the levy that are greater than the benefits that they receive,” the report said.

“Community-wide public goods are more readily funded out of general revenue.”

The levy — part of an overhauled biosecurity funding model handed down in the last Federal Budget — will apply to all producers in agriculture, forestry and fisheries from July 1.

The new system was designed to lock-in a consistent annual funding stream to protect Australia’s $90b agriculture sector from pests and diseases.

But the report noted it was “unlikely” levy payers would be in a position to monitor and influence how proceeds were being spent.

“Levy proceeds will only fund a proportion of overall biosecurity activities, and it is not proposed that those revenues will be hypothecated for particular activities,” it said.

“How will primary producers know whether levy proceeds are going to activities that they value?”

National Farmers’ Federation president Davide Jochinke said the report raised “numerous red flags” about the “deeply flawed” policy’s design.

Camera Icon National Farmers' Federation president David Jochinke. Credit: Supplied / NFF

“The report has identified the biosecurity protection levy has a number of significant design faults — something the NFF has been saying consistently,” he said.

“The report highlights significant issues with the design, including equitability, accountability, efficiency and a lack of clear links to outcomes valued by industry.”

Mr Jochinke said the Government must explain how it would address those issues before introducing legislation to implement the levy.

“Policies that may have an impact on the levy system is something we take incredibly seriously. You botch this and confidence in the whole system goes down,” he said.

“This report should be ringing the alarm bells in the Albanese Government’s offices. It’s not too late to correct course.”

When the levy takes effect, farmers across the board will shell out about an extra 10 per cent on top of what they are already paying in agricultural levies.

It will raise about $50m annually, with Grain Producers Australia estimating the average grower’s total contribution in agricultural levies will rise from about $13,600 per year to $15,000.

WAFarmers president John Hassell recently called the levy an “unfair added burden”, while Pastoralists and Graziers Association president Tony Seabrook said it was “a hiving off of government responsibility”.

While taxpayers and importers will also be slugged with added costs under the new funding model, farm lobby groups have argued the latter are the main risk creators and should shoulder more of the burden.

Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has repeatedly defended the funding model, saying it was “the fairest approach” and describing the levy as “a modest ask of farmers”.