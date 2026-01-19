At a time when Australia faces what he calls an environmental “meltdown”, botanist Professor Kingsley Dixon has been recognised for his lifelong work protecting and restoring Western Australia’s fragile natural world. For Professor Dixon, 71, the recognition as the 2026 Senior Australian of the Year for Western Australia is not about personal achievement, but a broader signal that environmental protection is finally being taken seriously. “It means that protecting nature and working with communities to save and restore our bush and species is respected and appreciated,” he said. The impact of his work across WA has been felt most strongly in conservation, restoration and species survival. “Conserving and building back better bushland while saving critical species at risk of extinction is where I believe the impact has been greatest,” he said. Professor Dixon’s research transformed native plant propagation by identifying smoke as a crucial germination trigger — a discovery that changed how scientists understand fire ecology. He and his husband, Lionel Johnston, also poured their energy into Cypress Farm and Gardens, their cherished property near Waroona, about 110 km south of Perth. The 12‑acre garden — featuring rare species, formal plantings and one of Australia’s largest maple collections — was partially destroyed by a bushfire in early 2024, along with multiple structures and prized plant collections. Despite the devastation, Professor Dixon vowed to rebuild, seeing the restoration work as part of his lifelong commitment to conservation. But he warns the environmental crisis has reached a critical point. “Australia right now is in environmental melt‑down,” he said. “We have already lost almost half the continental nature and the loss of species is amongst the highest in the world. These are not facts we should be proud of.” Without immediate action, he fears irreversible damage. “If we continue as we have there will be a cascade of extinctions and bushland will lose its orchids, wildflowers and we have no chance of saving such icons as Carnaby’s cockatoo,” he said. He hopes the recognition will help elevate environmental science and conservation as national priorities. “The nomination means that the environment is credible and matters to all Australians,” he said. “It means that we now need to use the science with have and the science we need to do to ensure all future generations enjoy natures gifts as I did as a child and as a botanist.” Professor Dixon was one of four of WA’s Australian of the Year award recipients alongside Dr Daniela Vecchio, 2026 Australian of the Year for Western Australia, Young Australians of the Year Gareth Shanthikumar and Dr Haseeb Riaz, and Local Hero nominee Frank Mitchell. Together, their work spans mental health, social justice, education and environmental protection, and each is driven by a shared commitment to improving lives across the State. The WA nominees were be celebrated at Elizabeth Quay on Tuesday, January 19, on before flying to Canberra on Sunday, January 25, for the national announcement of the Australian of the Year winners.