Historic rainfall records are an important reference point for many WA producers, with properties often receiving a far different pattern to that recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology for their region.

Having a property reference point can help paint a far clearer picture for producers and gives a higher sense of confidence when making plans for each season.

At Lake Biddy, north east of Newdegate in WA’s Great Southern, producers Ashley and Fanny McDonald have rainfall records of their family farm from 1925 to the present day.

Collated by Ashley’s mother Helen until she passed away in 2022, and now kept by Fanny, the records show rainfall variation year-to-year.

The data shows particularly good seasons in 2011, 2016 and 2017 (with totals over 450mm recorded), while other years tally the worst rainfall on record, with only 184mm recorded in 2010.

Mr McDonald, who is the Newdegate Machinery Field Days president, said he could not see a pattern over the years but knew the start of this year’s growing season had been stressful for many.

He said winter rainfall across the State had been a big relief for everyone in WA’s agricultural industry.

“Even in mid-July I was a bit worried,” Mr McDonald said.

“We have never had crops fail here.”

He said rain in mid-June was a “get out of jail” card for many producers in the region and good falls in July meant crops were now showing promise.

With lower-than-average rainfall received across the McDonald’s property up until mid-July, it has been a long wait for a soaking rain.

But with a total of 61mm recorded in July and August at the time of writing, rainfall records are off to a good start.

Camera Icon Lake Biddy farmer Ashley McDonald in a paddock of Spartacus barley. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

“If we have good rainfall in August, September and even October it will be the biggest turn around I’ve seen,” Mr McDonald said.

This year the McDonalds planted a total cropping program of 4500 ha including 50 per cent barley, 15 per cent oats, 15 per cent wheat, 10 per cent canola and 10 per cent lupins.

The farm is run at a ratio of 75 per cent cropping to 25 per cent livestock with an average rainfall of 358mm falling each year.

In the winter crop growing season up until August 7, 122mm of rain was recorded with more on the horizon.

Mr McDonald came home to the family farm from boarding school in 1979, aged 17, and has seen many changes since.

A third-generation farmer, he said it was amazing to think how things had changed since his grandfather arrived at the farm with a horse-drawn plough.

Celebrating those changes and embracing next-generation technology and ideas is the theme of this year’s Newdegate Machinery Field Days.

Mr McDonald said advancements in technology which were helping to transition Australia’s agricultural industry, were sometimes hard to comprehend.

But he said there were many people including the next generation of Australian farmers who were eager to explore and embrace those opportunities.

Mr McDonald believes WA producers’ flexibility and uptake of improving technology and information has enabled them to continue increasing production yields in an increasingly variable climate.

Camera Icon Lake Biddy farmer and Newdegate Machinery Field Days president Ashley McDonald. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Thinking outside the box when it comes to what the McDonalds produce has also been key to enjoying working in the industry.

Mr McDonald said his decision to diversify into cattle was one example of this.

“When I hit 60 we got into cattle,” Mr McDonald said.

“It was always on my bucket list, but we needed a lot of infrastructure to get into them.”

Mr McDonald said following a few good years the infrastructure was able to be added to the farm as well as an investment into good genetics for an easy handling herd of Murray Grey breeders.

Using Willawa Murray Grey genetics, the McDonald’s now run 80 breeders with plans to get to 100.

“I’ve always liked silver/white cattle, it gets hot here so my thinking was their light-coloured coats would help,” Mr McDonald said.

“They are also a docile, easy-handling animal.”

Mr McDonald said they planned to continue running their Merino sheep flock with 1500 breeders of East Mundalla bloodlines currently on the property.

He said they would be looking to reduce numbers next year but were currently committed to remaining in the sheep industry.

Looking towards the rest of the season, Mr McDonald hoped for a good spring finish for everyone around the State.

He encouraged producers to get off farm and visit the Newdegate Machinery Field Days this year to socialise and see what the future may hold, with a lot more exhibitors and entertainment on offer.

For those interested in the official rainfall records from the Newdegate post office, the Newdegate Community Resource Centre has taken over from the job Helen McDonald did while secretary of the local crop improvement group.

Mr McDonald said he had handed the records over to the Newdegate CRC and they would now be adding growing season rainfall, five-year average, highest and lowest rainfall as well as general comments to summarise each season.

Manor Farms

Size: 6000 ha

What: Mixed cropping and livestock enterprise

Where: Lake Biddy

Who: Ashley and Fanny McDonald