Providing a voice for Australia’s livestock supply chain is vital to Grayson Webster.

Born and raised in the Northern Territory, the 24-year-old has spent her life immersed in the Top End’s cattle industry.

It has instilled a passion for agriculture, in particular cattle, within the emerging cattlewoman who boasts a working career across roles in agribusiness banking, meat processing and live exports.

However, she is about to embark on a new journey.

Ms Webster took a leap of faith last month and moved to WA to join The Livestock Collective.

The not-for-profit’s newest member will take on the project co-ordinator duties, working alongside managing director Holly Ludeman and project manager Kate Bishop to provide a voice for Australia’s livestock trade.

In addition to Dr Ludeman, Ms Bishop and Ms Webster, The Livestock Collective has two directors, Corrigin farmer Steven Bolt and Halleen Australasian Livestock Traders business development manager John Cunnington.

Camera Icon The Livestock Collective project co-ordinator Grayson Webster. Credit: Josh Fernandes / The Livestock Collective

Despite not hailing from a communications background, Ms Webster said she was eager to apply her cattle upbringing and agricultural passion to share the sector’s story.

“When the opportunity came up that The Livestock Collective was looking for a new project co-ordinator, I put my hand up as a way of learning a new skill-set,” she said.

“This role is going to allow me to develop and new skills in marketing while interacting with people who might not share the same outlook or perspectives.

“I want to help make agriculture’s story relatable to the general public.”

The Sheep Collective was founded in February last year to shine a light on Australia’s live sheep industry, with sub-brand The Cattle Collective unveiled at last October’s LIVEXchange conference in Townsville.

Both brands are overseen by The Livestock Collective.