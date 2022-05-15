Pockets of bushland throughout the State’s farming regions are beginning to bloom, as the weird, wacky and wonderful orchids WA has to offer begin to emerge.

The blooms — which only flower for about a month each year — are an exciting sight for wildflower enthusiasts and farmers alike and in past few weeks have begun popping up in the Wheatbelt and along the south coast.

Many of the more than 400 species are found nowhere else in the world.

One of the first? The ‘easter bunny’ orchid which began flowering in April.

Hare orchids have also made an appearance, while the stunning but tiny winter spider orchid has many a keen bushwalker road-tripping in the Wheatbelt.

Our resident orchid enthusiast and senior reporter Shannon Verhagen has been out in the sticks herself to catch the first glimpse of what could be one of the best seasons yet following last year’s rain.

As winter moves into spring, a wider variety of orchids will carpet the floors of nature reserves and national parks across the State, including up into the Mid West, including sun orchids, spider orchids and the brightly coloured cowslip.

During the wildflower season, many farming communities see an influx of visitors, with maps of walking and driving trails available at local visitor centres.

It is important to remember orchids are protected and must not be picked, and bushwalkers are encouraged to stick to the tracks and be mindful of where they step.