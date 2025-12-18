Read the first Countryman — then called The Western Mail

The first edition of the Western Mail — now the Countryman — rolled off the printing press and on to the streets on December 19, 1885, for a bargain sixpence with a front page noting it was time for a “first class weekly paper” covering rural news in WA. With a jam-packed front cover, the 24-page edition noted there was “a new weekly journal in town” — noting it was certain to be a success when it was published every Saturday as the successor of Saturday’s The West Australian. It contained what editors and founders Charles Harper and John Winthrop Hackett said was a reprint of some of the week’s news from The West Australian as “general interest”, while also including original articles, notes and essays on various subjects. “Great attention will be devoted to the farm and station, the fullest information being given on agricultural and pastoral questions,” the front-page article introducing the newspaper said. “In politics it will empathetically belong to no-party, or rather to all parties . . . advocating the joint interests of all classes and opinions, pursuing in part questions a neutral and in common questions, a national policy.” Within the pages, the editors noted the new addition to the “literary fleet” was bound to be a success due to the demand for rural news. Sports news, and “lighter” content including short tales and serial stories were also included, and “wit and humour, riddles and other amusing items of all kinds” found a place in its columns. Advertisements on the busy and action-packed front page included various alcoholic beverages from Fremantle bottle shop John Mc’Cleery, books available at A Jones & Co Booksellers on Hay Street, stock, station and shipping services from Carnarvon-based Cleveland Brothers, the anniversary of the Northam Mechanics Institute, and a fitting advertisement for aspiring journalists who wanted to learn shorthand. There was a raft of essential information for readers, including the foods currently in season (lamb, beef, veal, pork and mutton, as well as figs and snapper) and the most popular dress materials for December that season (pompadour, foulard and cotton crepe). There was also the introduction of The Ladies’ Column, penned by “a housewife” and welcoming guest contributions of recipes or general health advice with the aim of making the column “as valuable as it should be”. Contained within the publication were ads for land and property across WA — a sheep station at the Ashburton River, “valuable Northam lots”, “Perth town lots”, and 9000 acres of freehold land called the Seabrook Estate between Northam and York. Within the sports pages, The Western Mail noted sporting matters were “looking lively for the first time in many years”, with the WA Turf Club’s meeting attracting a high number of entries, while the York Racing Club was preparing for its Easter meet. “Our York friends evidently have the true spirit of enterprise in them, and know that it is the big thing that strikes the public’s imagination,” it read. Also in the paper was a full report on the first meeting of the Central Southern Districts Agricultural Society, held in Bridgetown, which was deemed a “great success” with a large number of visitors and exhibitors. Securing the back page of the paper — an esteemed position for any advertiser — was premier English piano manufacturer Brinsmead Pianoforte Depot, and its “finest English piano at medium price ever introduced in Australia”.