The Red Meat Advisory Council has formed a cross-industry taskforce after holding an emergency meeting to tackle the growing threat of lumpy skin disease spreading to Australia.

Independent chair John McKillop said RMAC had activated the red meat industry’s crisis response process, CRIMAC, as the potentially deadly disease — which could stop Australia’s northern cattle industry in its tracks — continues to run rampant in Indonesia.

“An agreed action from the CRIMAC meeting on April 8 was to form a high-level cross-industry taskforce to ensure coordination and collaboration across all affected industry sectors,” he said.

“The taskforce is comprised of senior representatives of RMAC, National Farmers’ Federation, Australian Dairy Farmers’ and the respective industry service providers.”

Mr McKillop said the taskforce would be the primary point for industry advice, advocacy and communications on lumpy skin disease for Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud.

The taskforce would undertake a “whole-of-industry” coordination and collaboration role in the management of lumpy skin disease-related risks; establish committees to undertake necessary work including technical, operational and communications; and ensure collaboration and coordination between industry sectors and alignment with existing risk and response frameworks and plans.

Camera Icon Red Meat Advisory Council independent chair John McKillop. Credit: Supplied / RMAC

At its first meeting on April 13, the taskforce agreed to form four skills-based committees: Overseas in-country support; trade and protocols; diagnostics capability and vaccine development; and domestic containment strategy.

“The formation of these committees is underway, with the committee composition to ensure broad industry representation and skills from state farming organisations, peak industry councils and your department, as appropriate,” Mr McKillop said.

The move comes as the Queensland Government this week convened a roundtable meeting of industry leaders and stakeholders in Brisbane to discuss the latest surveillance, prevention and preparedness measures.

QLD Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said the highly infectious disease — which affects cattle and water buffalo — had yet to be detected in Australia.

“We are working hard in coordination with the Federal Government, other states and territories, industry and veterinarians to have measures in place to manage the risks,” he said.

“Cattle with this disease can develop large skin growths over much of their body, which makes the animal very unwell and sometimes leads to death.”

Camera Icon Australia is on high alert after an outbreak of lumpy skin disease, pictured, in cattle in Indonesia. Credit: Supplied / DAWE

Lumpy skin disease also causes emaciation, decreased milk production, damaged hides and reproductive losses, and animals that recover can remain in extremely poor condition for extended periods.

Mr Littleproud recently warned the disease would stop Australia’s live cattle trade overnight if it arrived here.

An incursion would also shut down much of Australia’s boxed beef markets.

The Federal Government this month approved the importation of live samples of the virus into Australia to help infectious disease experts develop an approved vaccine.

Indonesia announced the disease had been detected in cattle in 31 villages in Sumatra’s Riau Province in early March.

But an Australian Government spokesperson said there was now a “significant risk” the disease had spread beyond the province and was “likely already more widespread”.

Lumpy skin disease is spread by biting insects, the movement of infected animals and contaminated equipment, and has the ability to travel on the monsoon to Northern Australia.