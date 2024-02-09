Rural WA has a new reporter doing the rounds after the Countryman team added journalist Olivia Ford to its ranks. Ford is fresh on the scene, having studied at Curtin University where she majored in journalism. As part of her studies Ford recently completed an internship at the Countryman, where she impressed the team with her knack for chasing up a good yarn. “I’m really excited to be a part of the Countryman and I look forward to working with everyone in the regions,” Ford said. While she now lives in Perth, Ford has strong ties to rural WA, having grown up on Paroo Station, 120km east of Meekatharra. She completed her primary schooling through Meekatharra School of the Air, where she was taught by her mum and the teachers who delivered the curriculum through daily lessons on the computer. Ford said her love of writing started young. “Growing up in the bush, you are surrounded by a treasure trove of unique stories and layers of history,” she said. “It’s important to me to report on that and keep a record of the life people lead out there.” Along with other MSOTA students scattered across the bush, Ford ran a student newspaper published every school term, with the group holding meetings online as they worked around each other’s station chores. Ford later attended boarding school in Perth and is passionate about all rural issues — especially anything to do with education and community. She said the attempted closure of all five Schools of the Air in 2017 highlighted how important it was to tell rural stories. “I was one of many people across the State who wrote extensively to Sue Ellery and other politicians in protest of the closures,” she said. “When the government back-pedalled on its choice to shut down the schools, it showed to me how powerful and liberating writing can be in getting your voice heard.” Have a yarn or want to get in touch? Email olivia.ford@wanews.com.au.