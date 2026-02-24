Elders Wyalkatchem district wool manager Russell Wood has officially announced his retirement after 52 years in the wool industry. His decision brings to a close a truly remarkable professional career, four decades of which saw him working at Elders. Mr Wood’s dedication to the wool sector began in June 1974, and his formal tenure with Elders commenced in 1989, where he cultivated a highly respected career, serving initially as a Wool Agent and later as a dedicated District Wool Manager for the vital Central Wheatbelt region. He was a trusted adviser to wool producers across a vast and diverse geographic area, including Wyalkatchem, Merredin, Narembeen, Bruce Rock, Dowerin, Koorda, Bencubbin, Mukinbudin, Southern Cross, Kellerberrin, Trayning, and Tammin. By 2004, Mr Wood was single-handedly managing an impressive 24,000 bales of wool processed through the auction system. Through the challenges and changes of the wool industry, Russell’s career was defined by his unwavering professionalism and achieving the best outcomes for his clients. Beyond his professional life, Russell is a passionate and integral part of his local community. He has dedicated countless hours to various sports in Wyalkatchem over the years, and has been recognised with life membership by the Wyalkatchem Basketball Association, the Wyalkatchem Trotting Club, the Wyalkatchem Football Club, and the Wyalkatchem Bowling Club. In an online statement, Elders extended their deepest and most sincere thanks to Russell for his long-standing, invaluable contribution to the business and wished him a long, happy, and well-earned retirement. Russell’s legacy will be carried forward by Charlotte Crossen, the new Elders District Wool Manager. Charlotte will be based at the Elders Merredin Branch. Stephen Sprigg, Elders Branch Manager, was lucky enough to work with Mr Wood during the last decade of his career and said that Mr Wood was “well-known and admired across the Eastern Wheatbelt”. Mr Sprigg said he was particularly impressed with the time Mr Wood put into ensuring Ms Crossen’s successful take-over of his role, that he observed Mr Wood work with Ms Crossen across the past 12 months, spending time with her on and off road to ensure a great transition. “It’s a credit to Russell the way he’s showed her the business with such care, even though he’s leaving,” said Mr Sprigg. The post announcement on Elders’ social media of Russell’s retirement prompted an outpouring of warm wishes and respect across Elders’ social media from farmers and industry. Graham Green said on the post: “Congratulations on your retirement Russell, you were a pleasure to deal with throughout our farming days at Dowerin.” Rick Harris said: “Well done Russell. You had a positive impact on so many people over the years. Both in work and community. Thanks and enjoy retirement.” Lee Farrell also offered his congratulations. “Congratulations Russell. What an achievement — 50 years in the wool industry. Enjoyed working and playing sport with you. Perhaps a lesson in lawn bowls will now set you up for those days in retirement. Cheers mate — enjoy being a grey nomad,” said Farrell. The team at Sun Valley Ag said to Russ on the same post: “We have been out of sheep for some time and farming in the Great Southern for the last 10 plus years, but have fond memories of you visiting the shearing shed when we were all much younger.”