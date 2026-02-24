Two women from Western Australia are part of a group of 26 young people from wool-growing regions across the country who have travelled to Clare, South Australia, to participate in Australian Wool Innovation’s breeding leadership course. The course aimed to prepare them for future leadership roles within their communities and the wider industry. Brittany Bolt, of Wagin, and Kelly Gorter, of Katanning, were given the opportunity to learn skills in personal leadership, strategic thinking, and teamwork, on the course Australian Wool Innovation has been running since 2006. The young leaders learnt about market insights, product development, research, and marketing investments, and were taken on tours of local Merino businesses to learn from industry leaders and gain insights into overcoming industry challenges. An industry dinner provided gave participants the chance to network and build opportunities for their futures. Ms Gorter, who grew up in Katanning, studied animal science at university, and is now a livestock manager, said a highlight of the course was the tour of the family-owned Michell Wool, that went back five generations. “It was really interesting,” she said. “It is one of the last major, longstanding wool processing factories in Australia, where domestic first-stage wool processing occurs.” Ms Gorter said the five-day course was packed to the brim with learning — everything from stud visits to the business side of farming such as communications, succession planning and personality type testing — and provided a “good depth of skills to excel in whatever you plan on doing”. Ms Gorter also enjoyed forming strong connections with other participants from around the country, and she will continue connecting with them as their careers progress, to share insights and lessons learnt as they navigate similar challenges. AWI chief executive John Roberts said many AWI breeding leadership alumni went on to pursue leadership opportunities within the wool industry. “I regularly connect with the alumni when I am out at field days or industry events. When I see them engaging and actively participating, this is where the value really flows through to our industry,” he said. For information on next year’s AWI breeding leadership course, visit wool.com/training-extension/breeding-leadership.