A push to implement train lighting and illumination on freight trains across the country — the latest chapter in a decades-long campaign — has garnered support from WA’s Assistant Transport Minister Jessica Stojkovski. Ms Stojkovski threw her support behind proposed voluntary changes by the Australian Rail Industry Standards Organisation to national rail lighting standards to improve safety at level crossings at night. She urged the public to contribute feedback to ARISO. Since 2000, 100 people have been killed at level crossings across the country. Wondinong Station’s Lara Jensen has tirelessly campaigned and advocated for mandatory train illumination and heightened rail safety since her brother, Christian Jensen, and his two friends, Jess Broad and Hilary Smith, died after their vehicle was hit by a train at the Yarramony Road level crossing near Jennacubbine on July 8, 2000. State Coroner Alastair Hope made a recommendation in the 2001 coronial inquest into the deaths of Mr Jensen, Ms Broad and Ms Smith that trains be fitted with lights to provide “effective warning” to road users “as soon as practicable”. Ms Jensen said while the proposal — the third of its kind in four years — was a step in the right direction, legislative changes needed to be made to prevent further rail crossing deaths. “We’ve sort of been trying to drum up as much support as we can so that people will put in a submission and tell their story, and say that we want this standard to be mandatory at the very least, we want the flashing beacons, and we want the side lights on trains,” she said. “But it has to be mandatory. “There’s absolutely no point in it being voluntary because we know what’s going to happen — the same old thing that’s happened for the last 25 years.” Despite the public comment on voluntary lighting, Ms Jensen vowed that she would continue fighting for “tightly written” legislation on mandatory train illumination. “It seems ridiculous that we just go through this process time and time again,” she said. Public submissions, available at https://shorturl.at/r5cVA, close on February 27.