The election results of the two member director roles under contention at Co-operative Bulk Handling have been announced, with one new face joining the board. Incumbent director, Miling farmer Ken Seymour, will step down from the board after losing the election for District 1 to Kalannie farmer Bob Nixon. Wagin farmer Clayton South and Newdegate farmer Wally Newman were unsuccessful in their bid for the director role for District 4 — Lake Grace farmer Royce Taylor was successfully re-elected to the director role for the district for a third term. Nokaning grain grower Mick Caughey was re-elected unopposed for District 2, after he put his hand up for the role — keen for a second term. Mr Caughey previously told Countryman he was surprised no other candidates ran for election for the district, despite it often being a well-contested area. Mr Taylor said it had been an “anxious” wait to find out the results of the elections before they were announced on Monday. “(I’m) pretty stoked, relieved and grateful,” he said. “It’s good to have the support from the growers in the Albany zone, that they trust what we’re doing . . . and just to have their support again and keep working hard to achieve our 2033 strategy.” Mr Taylor said it will be “business as usual” as he resumes his place on the board, returning his eye back to the operations of the grain handler. “(I’ll) just continue on with our strategy and just really keeping a close eye on costs — everything’s so expensive now — so really scrutinise everything we do and make sure we’re getting the best value possible for our growers,” he said. “I would just like to thank Wally and Clayton for contesting the election . . . it’s so good to have members that are showing interest in our co-op.” CBH Group chair Simon Stead thanked all candidates for their participation and nomination in the elections and grower members who took part in voting. “Members were given the option to vote either online or using paper ballots and it was encouraging to see strong online participation across Districts 1 and 4,” he said. “CBH values strong member participation in director elections and, as a co-operative, it is important that the majority of directors are grower members elected by members. “I thank all candidates for putting their hand up to serve the co-operative. “I congratulate Bob on his election and Royce and Mick on their re-election to the board.” Mr Stead thanked Mr Seymour for his time on the board and the contributions made in his time as a director. “I’m pleased to welcome new director Bob, whose skills, knowledge and experience will add great value to the board,” he said. “We look forward to his contribution.” The directors will be formally appointed to their roles at the CBH annual general meeting on February 27 at Crown Perth.