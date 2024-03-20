Water seeping through the floorboards, snakes in trees, and a rogue fuel tank threatening to take down a windmill — these are things no one saw coming out on the Nullarbor. Pastoralists in WA’s south are experiencing “the biggest flood in living memory” which has brought both destruction and the promise of a fresh start for land that had not had good rain for the better part of the last decade. Faith Day, who lives on Gunnadorah Station with her husband Cameron and their three kids, said their property had received just over 200mm from the downpour that started on March 9. “We’re pretty lucky, our house is on a bit of higher ground. The water got to just about our door but didn’t actually come in,” she said. The floodwaters have put the family’s dinghy to good use, something Ms Day said she never thought would happen out in the bush. The Department of Fire and Emergency Services helicopters have been delivering the family supply drops, which include tins of formula for their six-month-old, Abigail. “We’re fully cut off from town, so obviously we can’t get any supplies which has been a bit difficult,” Ms Day said. “It’s definitely the wrong end of the road to be flooded in when you have very small children.” At Rawlinna, Australia’s largest sheep station, floodwaters have completely submerged the homestead after the property received more than 300mm of rain. Former Rawlinna manager Ross Wood, who oversaw the station for decades and raised his children on the property, called the flooding “unprecedented”. “It was nice rain to start but then it became bad rain. It got to a point where you go ‘hey guys, turn this off, this is just crazy’,” he said. Before being evacuated via DFES helicopter, Mr Wood and his son Jimmy (Rawlinna’s current manager) took refuge in the homestead’s attic. Rawlinna overseers, Gemma and Craig Chandler, are now the only people at the homestead. Ms Chandler said the rapid flooding occurred after a nearby billabong broke its banks during the night. “We jumped out the bed and got out to the back door, and here’s Jimmy knee-deep in water,” she said. “We’re looking at the ground, and then to Jimmy going ‘what?’ This was dry yesterday, there wasn’t water here’.” Ms Chandler said there were mixed emotions as people welcomed the rain but were now grappling with the loss and damage dealt to a historic homestead built in the 1960s. “It’s just heartbreaking,” she said. “You kayak around, and see that water level at chest height, maybe even over that. “That says everything about what this land is like . . . This is the biggest flood in living memory, and probably long before that.” There were fears for Rawlinna’s sheep, and Ms Chandler said she expected the worst when they went up in the helicopter to assess the land. Despite her worries, Ms chandler said she saw no bogged or dead sheep, with many having found higher ground. “I cried when I got home. I was just so happy,” she said. “Its just been the biggest relief in the world to see how well they’re doing.” Calls to help Rawlinna’s Jacks and Jills For jillaroo Ella Woodcock, what was meant to be a a weekend in Kalgoorlie turned into a state of limbo when she and her workmates received the news that not only were they out of work, but all their belongings had been washed away. “It all hit while we weren’t there. We were considered pretty lucky . . . But it’s pretty sad because we didn’t have the time to save our own things,” Ms Woodcock said. Despite the massive loss sustained, Ms Woodcock said she appreciated the rain. “It’s a bit of a shock and it’s devastating. But at the same time, I’m excited to go back and see the grass and the happy sheep,” she said. Ms Chandler has started a GoFundMe page to help the 13 workers “get their lives back on track” by replacing lost items like bedding, work gear, clothes and passports. “Basically everything these guys owned was here in their rooms,” Ms Chandler said. “These men and women are some of the most incredible people you could ever meet. In their time here at Rawlinna, they stopped at nothing to make sure the sheep had the highest quality of care and they never hesitated to jump in and get the job done. “Every time I see those staff quarters it breaks my heart. Not one of these guys would ever ask for help but they would help anyone who needed it, human or animal.” Ms Chandler recounted a time some of the crew came across a mob of bogged sheep during this year’s January floods. “Without batting an eye lid, every single one of those guys ripped their gear off, and we were in our underwear and work shirts,” she said. “The rocks were cutting our feet, everyone got cut to shreds, everyone got bruised up. It took about four hours just dragging sheep and lambs to safety.” Ms Chandler said it was memories like this that drove her to find a way to help the workers. “If that’s what they could do to keep the sheep safe, then what can we do to keep them safe?” she said. The page can be accessed at gofundme.com/f/rawlinna-station-fundraiser-for-station-workers.