Building cost pressures in the supply chain could test the willingness of consumers worldwide to continue paying top dollar for beef, according to a new Rabobank report.

In its Q1 Global Beef Quarterly report, released Wednesday, the specialist agribusiness bank said cattle prices across most key beef-producing regions were at their highest levels in five years.

That has led to “phenomenal” retail beef prices, driven largely by strong consumer demand and supply shocks.

Retail beef prices in the US were 23 per cent higher than the five-year average in the final quarter of 2021, while in China they were up 24 per cent.

Prices for many other proteins remained stable or contracted.

Rabobank senior animal protein analyst Angus Gidley-Baird said increased consumer appetite for beef could be attributed to lockdown restrictions, additional disposable incomes from COVID stimulus packages and — in the case of China and African swine fever in pork — limitations on the availability of alternative proteins.

“With beef supply unable to keep up, the increase in demand has created an imbalance in the market and as a result beef prices have lifted,” Mr Gidley-Baird said.

“While price rises in beef have been dramatic, the fact they have been largely caused by consumer demand has meant they have been accommodated.

“That is, consumers have been willing to pay higher prices to continue consuming beef.”

However, the report warned inflationary pressures were building in the beef supply chain, with labour, freight, energy and feed costs copping some of the largest increases.

Camera Icon Rabobank senior animal protein analyst Angus Gidley-Baird. Credit: Supplied/Rabobank / Rabobank

Mr Gidley-Baird said some of those cost increases would be permanent, meaning they would need to be “accommodated” and passed on in retail pricing.

“Some of the cost pressures — such as freight, energy and feed — are cyclical and over time are expected to decline, allowing for some easing in 2022,” he said.

“However, a number of cost increases — those associated with labour and sustainability, for example — will be permanent and will need to be accommodated within the supply chain.

“Further increases in beef prices run the risk of consumers substituting other proteins or reducing their overall consumption and we are starting to see signs they might be reaching their limit.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is not expected to have a major impact on global beef markets, according to Rabobank.

Russia has a less prominent role in markets compared with five years ago and now accounts for only about 5 per cent of global beef imports, with its major suppliers being Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina.

But Mr Gidley-Baird said indirect impacts were a possibility.

“Increased energy, fertiliser and feed costs as a result of the conflict could all impact the beef supply chain and with Russia and Ukraine accounting for 29 per cent of global wheat exports, any trade embargoes could pressure feed prices,” he said.

“The general uncertainty — along with slower global growth and inflation — could also see an erosion of consumer confidence which may result in an easing of consumer demand for beef.”

Camera Icon Harvey Beef operations manager Karl Sleeman with two beef carcases. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

At home, “encouraging rains” rains across central, northern and eastern Australia in January and February were expected to support cattle production in the largest producing States of Queensland, NSW and Victoria.

“After a number of dry years in northern Australia, we expect these rains to stimulate restocking and herd rebuilding, adding further producer demand to an already strong cattle market,” Mr Gidley-Baird said.

“Such restocking will also support increased production in the years to come.”

The report found ongoing producer demand for restocking, coupled with the limited availability of cattle, was continuing to support strong Australian cattle prices.

Australia’s cattle price benchmark, the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator, was sitting at 1113.8¢/kg on Wednesday.

Cattle processing has had a slow start for the year due to labour shortages caused by the ongoing community spread of Omicron.

“For the first five weeks of 2022, east coast weekly cattle slaughter in Australia was 9 per cent below the same period last year and 40 per cent below the five-year average,” Mr Gidley-Baird said.

Australian beef exports ended 2021 down 15 per cent on 2020 volumes, with the sharpest declines recorded in the US (down 31 per cent), China (down 25 per cent) and Japan (down 13 per cent).

Australian beef exports to South Korea, however, lifted 3 per cent.

Live cattle exports were down 27 per cent overall, with volumes to the key markets of Indonesia and Vietnam down 13 per cent and 44 per cent respectively.