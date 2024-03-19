Road trains up to 53.5m in length now have increased access between the WA and SA border, following an emergency announcement by Main Roads and the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator. The news comes after heavy rain and flooding caused both the Eyre Highway and Trans Australian Railway line to shut down, cutting vital routes connecting WA to the Eastern States. NHVR chief operations officer Paul Salvati said the notice will give more flexibility to trucks and grant faster access to critical routes. “Over the past week, we have seen massive amounts of rain fall on the WA outback, inundating roads and damaging key networks, and our thoughts are with anyone who has been affected,” he said. “In light of this, the NHVR has partnered with WA and SA State transport authorities to deliver this urgent emergency notice.” As part of the new arrangements, operators can apply for two types of temporary special assistance endorsements. Endorsement 8406 will allow road trains up to 53.5m to travel between the WA and SA border and the Kalgoorlie rail head or the Coolgardie train assembly area. Endorsement 8405 will allow road trains up to 36.5m to operate on the Great Eastern Highway, directly between the Northam road train assembly area and Roe Highway in the Perth metropolitan area, removing the need to disconnect trailers at Northam. “Truckies have had to take huge detours to reach their destination due to this flooding, and the NHVR recognises the importance of delivering essential items to the affected communities,” Mr Salvati said. “However, we are also urging drivers to exercise caution when travelling through these conditions, prioritising safety above all else.” Mr Salvati said there would be more patrolling to ensure all heavy vehicles are travelling safely, and has cautioned all operators to practise safe and efficient heavy vehicle movements. “The last thing we want to see is overloaded or unsafe truck operations, with compliance paramount during this time,” he said. “For any driver navigating these challenging conditions, be prepared by taking any necessary precautions, equip yourself and your vehicle appropriately, and always prioritise safe driving practices to ensure a safe and secure journey. “Operators should carefully brief any drivers who are new to the route, including on the location of rest areas and fuel stops.” For more information on the permits, contact the Heavy Vehicle Helpdesk on 138 486 or email hvs@mainroads.wa.gov.au.