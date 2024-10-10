Two young WA women determined to shatter stereotypes are forging a career in the traditionally male-dominated industry of automotive sales and agriculture. With the encouragement of their employer AFGRI Equipment, which prides itself on a culture of diversity and inclusiveness, both ladies were recently recognised for their achievements within the industry. Narrogin AFGRI Equipment employee Poppy Blohm and Merredin AFGRI Equipment employee Hannah Goedhart-Hutchings were also recognised for their important contributions to the workplace. Ms Goedhart-Hutchings, who was also a recent State finalist in the John Deere Technician Awards, is nine months into her parts apprenticeship. She said her journey in the agriculture industry began when she completed a harvest on a broadacre farm, which solidified her desire to pursue a career. Having also initially worked in administration support for a local mechanic, Ms Goedhart-Hutchings saw the position at AFGRI Equipment as a great opportunity. She said the extensive learning and career growth opportunities available at John Deere dealerships was “incredibly valuable”. Diagnosing and addressing the needs of machines, while working closely with technicians — and seeing the equipment successfully returned to customers — were among the most rewarding aspects of a career with AFGRI Equipment, Ms Goedhart-Hutchings said. Ms Blohm — who was last year crowned the John Deere WA parts apprentice of the year — is also being recognised by the John Deere vocational training awards. Ms Blohm was raised in Perth and moved to Narrogin to begin her Certificate III in automotive sales in February 2021, at Central Regional TAFE ,with no prior rural experience. She said she had always loved “learning new things” and that her traineeship had delivered. Ms Blohm said she would encourage others to pursue a career in agriculture and machinery, as not enough people realised the opportunities available. She said her customer relationships at AFGRI Equipment had elevated her confidence during training and this had been one of her favourite parts of the job. “Being able to help people during busy times like seeding and harvest is really nice,” Ms Blohm said. “I have my own experience and knowledge and can help people find solutions.”