Just when things looked as if they were turning around, the dams which last year were replenished after years of drought once again ran dry in Salmon Gums and Grass Patch.

It prompted a people power movement of farmers — 10 from Salmon Gums and five from Grass Patch — to get the Esperance Shire to pen a letter to the State Government on their behalf pleading the area’s case for emergency livestock water carting provisions.

On March 1, less than a year after the previous water deficiency declarations were revoked in July, WA Water Minister Dave Kelly reinstated the measure of “last resort”.

While the declaration is in place, 914 kilolitres per week will be delivered to tanks at Salmon Gums quarry dam and 253 kilolitres per week delivered to a dam site in Grass Patch, reducing the distance farmers have to travel to access it.

It follows an unprecedented three years in which the State Government forked out $3.7 million in emergency water carting to 12 deficient areas from 2018-2021, and a further $4 million on improving community water supplies, including upgrading dams and catchments.

The first of the 12 declarations was handed down in Mt Short in the Shire of Ravensthorpe in May 2019, the first time such a declaration had been made in almost a decade.

As more dams ran dry across the Great Southern, Esperance and Wheatbelt regions, more areas were gradually added to that list.

West River, in the Shire of Ravensthorpe, Mallee Hill and Ardler Road areas, in the Shire of Lake Grace, Jerramungup North and Gairdner, in the Shire of Jerramungup, Hollands Rock and South Kent, in the Shire of Kent, Kukerin, in the Shire of Dumbleyung and Grass Patch and Salmon Gums all received declarations between 2019-2020.

But last year’s drought-breaking rain — where some areas broke long-standing rainfall records set as far back as 70 years ago — saw all 12 revoked.

Last year’s rain — 212.8mm for Grass Patch and 257.2mm for Salmon Gums — provided relief.

Water carting arrangements are being managed by Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER), with support from Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and Water Corporation

Esperance shire president Ian Mickel said there had been “no summer rain at all” and last year’s falls had not been enough to fill dams completely.

“As good as the year was, there wasn’t a lot of rain that gave run-off, so those farmers with large numbers of livestock raised their concerns,” he said. “It’s a welfare issue.”

Mr Mickel said once a “sufficient number” of farmers which met the criteria for emergency livestock water provisions had raised concerns, the shire is able to apply to the State Government to receive a water deficiency declaration and trigger water carting as a response.

With seeding only a short time away and ground cover lacking, Mr Mickel said farmers were hoping for a good break in the season to get some pasture growth and soil moisture for this year’s crops.

“Hopefully we get a good break and get some rain,” he said.

“Nobody likes carting water, it’s a big job and there’s a lot of cost involved in it.”

Grass Patch farmer Michael Letto said water levels in the district had been getting pretty dire, despite getting above average rainfall of 360mm last year, the second half of the season had been “very dry” and the amount of run-off into dams had been minimal.

Running 3000 Merinos 10km out of town, prior to the declaration, Mr Ietto had been using what was left in his dams to water stock, but they were running “fairly low”.

With lambing underway, he said it was “fantastic” that growers could now access the emergency stock water in Grass Patch and Salmon Gums.

“It’s definitely a big help for all of the stock farmers around the districts,” Mr Ietto said.

“I’ll probably be carting twice a week, picking up 60,000L.”

He has also invested in and installed a new water level monitoring system on-farm to be able to monitor water levels and bolster water security.

“We’ve got the farmbot system with tank monitors so you can monitor water levels and check it, so if there happens to be a leak or windmill stops pumping, you know about it,” Mr Ietto said. “We’ve got five of those, we’ve got two set up but will install the others pretty soon. It’s great because wherever you are, you can actually see the tank levels on your phone.”

Mr Kelly said he had met growers in 2020 to discuss the impacts of climate change on water supplies and DWER was working with communities to manage water supply.

“DWER liaises with farmers and communities in the state’s dryland agricultural areas with regards their non-potable water needs and ongoing water security challenges, and is working closely with farmers in Grass Patch and Salmon Gums to help manage the water deficiency declaration and monitor the situation,” he said.

With many growing areas yet to receive a decent rain for 2022, Mr Kelly said DWER was encouraging farmers to return farm water surveys and local government authorities to consider Community Water Supply Program grant applications in areas of need.

“Some agricultural areas received above average rainfall last winter which resulted in runoff into on-farm and off-farms dams that has replenished water supplies in these areas,” he said.

The Esperance shire has also embarked on its own drought-proofing projects, undertaking “significant earthworks” at a number of dams in the farming region, set to be completed shortly.

“We’ve received money to do some works to make sure that community dams — at Grass Patch, Cascade and Scadden — dams will be upgraded to have greater capacity and storage tanks,” Mr Mickel said.

“While farms in these areas are currently self-sufficient for farm water supplies, DWER will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide assistance to farmers as required.”