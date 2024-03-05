If you are driving through the outback town of Sandstone, you will most likely spot two brightly coloured water tanks sporting a big picture of a kelpie and stockman, among other iconic images of WA’s bush. The twin tank murals have been a conversation starter and drawcard for Sandstone, and now, they have taken to the national stage as a finalist in Australia’s Street Art Awards. Mural Nomad’s Patrycja Hannagan, the creator of the murals, said she was excited the artwork was a finalist in the national competition and proud of the work. “It was such an honour to do such a big piece in the outback. I feel like it really stands out with the contrast of the red land and it was a very fun project,” she said. Ms Hannagan took on the job as part of her famed 100 Mural Project, where she travels all over Australia completing murals to raise funds and awareness for mental health. Ms Hannagan, who had been to Sandstone previously to complete the town’s entry statements and Anzac memorials, said both she and her husband Ben fell in love with the town and were excited to return from over east. “Sandstone is such a lovely, quirky town. We really missed it so we were really excited to go back,” she said. “There’s something about it, life just slows down and everyone is so interesting.” Sandstone shire president Beth Walton said she was delighted with the artworks and the impact it’s had on Sandstone. “PJ came out and did the most amazing job ... she’s such an incredible person,” Ms Walton said. She said the plan was to create something that drew on the different parts of Sandstone’s history, from the mining industry to farming, to the land’s natural flora and fauna. “It was basically about Sandstone’s journey. The past and present,” she said. “I think it’s something that really makes the town stand out. It’s so welcoming, all the murals are. “I actually had someone last year going up to Broome who heard about the murals, so they came across from Mount Magnet just to see them.” Ms Walton said the murals were also a great conversation starter for travellers coming from urban areas who might not know a lot of WA’s bush and farming history. “People ask straight away what this is about. The part they love the most is the big kelpie dog, and people ask ‘why the kelpie?’ so you would explain it,” she said. “I think that’s what murals do. They tell a story, and everyone likes a story.” Ms Hannagan said she loved working in Sandstone, and enjoyed what the bush had to offer, even if it did come with unique challenges you wouldn’t get elsewhere. “For me, the project was the hardest to project manage. My closest Bunnings was five hours away in Kalgoorlie ... so I had to really manage my levels of paint.” Ms Hannagan worked with graffiti grade spray cans, which had to be ordered in from a specialty store and were delivered in town by the weekly mail. There were also intense weather conditions such as dust storms, as well as machine failures with the cherry pickers, which caused disruptions in the painting process. Despite all this, the murals were completed in the predicted 27 days and Ms Hannagan said it was a great project to work on. She said herself, her husband, local artist Tegan Brown and the Sandstone shire all worked together to “make a great team”. The project also received funding from Dulux, something Ms Hannagan said was a massive help as it allowed her to go over budget with painting supplies and put extra care into making sure the mural lasted. Ms Walton said there was a buzz in town while the tanks were painted, both from locals and travellers from the caravan park who pulled up their camp chairs to watch the work in progress. “There were people there who had to leave and they said ‘we’re coming back next year so we can see this when it’s finished’,” she said. “So i think it’s been a fantastic way to draw people here.” Ms Walton nominated the twin tank mural for the Australian Street Art Awards, with the art work now going on to be a finalist for the best external mural category. Ms Hannagan said she was delighted to be a finalist, even more so because she had not been painting murals for long. “I’m just so happy,” she said. “I started painting murals just two years ago ... usually this is a big milestone people aim for.” The winners will be announced on March 8.