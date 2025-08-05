A Senate inquiry into the Federal Government’s decision to allow more US beef imports into Australia — including beef originating from Mexico and Canada — has been voted down, despite growing concern from industry leaders. Tasmanian Liberal Senator Wendy Askew moved the motion on Thursday, August 31, on behalf of Nationals Senator Matt Canavan. The motion was defeated 33 votes to 27, with Labor and the Greens opposing the inquiry while the Liberals and Nationals supported it. Nationals leader David Littleproud criticised the outcome, saying he was “deeply disappointed the Greens-Labor alliance had voted down a Senate inquiry into the decision to allow US beef imports, originating from Canada or Mexico, into Australia.” Australia’s cattle industry representatives have renewed calls for an independent scientific review of the decision, arguing that key concerns around traceability, inspection standards, and risk assessments have not been addressed. Industry figures say more transparency is needed around how US systems compare to Australia’s, and how imported beef will be tested and monitored at the border. However, Greens agriculture spokesperson Senator Peter Whish-Wilson defended the vote, saying no one had been “knocking on my door” asking for the inquiry but said the party would “continue monitoring the situation carefully.” Dr Chris Parker, a senior adviser for Cattle Australia and former national animal disease preparedness coordinator at the Department of Agriculture, said the decision to approve US beef imports had “created immense anxiety within our beef industry”. “We believe an independent scientific review must be conducted to ensure that the best science has been used, and to investigate some specific areas of concern the industry has identified with the expanded access that has been granted for US beef,” Dr Parker said. “Further, we are not aware of any significant risk assessment in the last 20 odd years that did not have a set of independent eyes run over it.”