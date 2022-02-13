Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of WA

Parts of WA are in for a rough night with thunderstorms and showers expected to lash Mount Magnet and Paynes Find.

A storm warning is in place for the Pilbara, Gascoyne, South Interior, Central West and Central Wheatbelt districts with residents urged to “take action and stay safe with severe thunderstorms to come”.

Locations that may be affected include Mount Magnet, Carnegie, Cue, Paynes Find, Sandstone and Yalgoo.

A weak low pressure system lies over the southwest of the Pilbara district with severe thunderstorms likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Residents have been urged to find safe shelter away from trees, powerlines, storm water drains and streams.

They have also been recommended to:

Close curtains and blinds, and stay inside away from windows.

Unplug electrical appliances and avoid using landline telephones if there is lightning.

If there is flooding, create your own sandbags by using pillow cases filled with sand and place them around doorways to protect your home.

If boating, swimming or surfing leave the water.

IF DRIVING: