A new WA State Government soil initiative to protect waterways in high rainfall zones and improve fertiliser use on the hunt for participants who are South West and South Coast pasture growers. The three year project, Soils —New Horizons, is co-funded by the WA and Commonwealth governments and builds on WA’s Healthy Estuaries program. Participants must have 40ha of cleared land, paddocks larger than 2ha, have a grazing or hay enterprise, including mixed farming, and be located in an area with more than 550mm in average rainfall. They will receive a subsidised soil sampling kit, soil sample analysis, colour-coded maps and reports to aid in a greater understanding of their soils and assist in making evidence-based decisions about fertiliser use and land management. Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development project lead and senior research scientist Simon Clarendon said the project will arm landholders to boost business productivity and profitability. “South West farmers apply $400 million a year worth of excess phosphorus, contributing to reduced returns and poor water quality throughout the region,” he said. “The Soils - New Horizons project will arm participants with a better understanding of their soils and nutrient loss, through training and support. “By undertaking do-it-yourself soil sampling and correctly interpreting the results, landholders will have the skills and confidence to make informed fertiliser and land management decisions to reduce nutrient runoff and improve production margins.” Workshops for participants will be held in February and March in each year of the project where knowledge about the latest development in soil acidity management and macronutrients will be shared. Soils — New Horizons was announced to have received $2.11 million in Federal funding and $1.69 in State funding in December. Expressions of interest to enter the program are open until July 20 at https://shorturl.at/Ij5AL.