The launch of a new milk line from Spudshed heralds the future launch of cheese products from WA’s Spud King, but the State’s dairy council is not impressed with the cheap price. Spudshed’s new milk line — launched on December 1 — has been in the works for three to four years and is sourced entirely from WA dairy farms via the Bega Group. Spudshed purchasing and sales general manager Seb Galati said the milk provided additional branding for Spudshed in people’s homes and was entirely sourced from WA. “None of our milk is sourced from the east coast — it’s all West Australian fresh milk, it’s sourced from Albany all the way up to Pinjarra,” he said. The new milk product line consists of full cream and Hi-Lo in bottles of two litres at $3.20 and three litres at $4.65, and is available at all Spudshed stores across the State. He said the limited milk pool in WA did pose a hurdle in launching the Spudshed milk line, and that “a lot of pre-planning” and conversations with local farmers were held to obtain a secure milk supply. “Our processor, which is Bega, they pay their farmers a very reasonable rate,” Mr Galati said. “To secure milk supply, it’s very competitive at the moment because there’s not many big milk processors in WA that can take large volumes of milk.” “So to secure these milk suppliers . . . they have to pay pretty competitive rates to these farmers to secure the project. “We had to do a lot of planning around that, and we eventually got it over the line . . . it’s been really good and we haven’t had any supply issues — touch wood.” Bega was chosen by Spudshed group due to its competitive portfolio — including yoghurt, milk, cheese, juice and flavoured milk — that would allow the supermarket to expand its dairy product range in future. “Bega were very forthcoming about where they were getting their milk from and how much they get from each supplier,” Mr Galati said. “They were more than willing to let us meet with their farmers and talk to their farmers, and have a good relationship with their farmers. “And it was good for the farmers to see where their product was going to as well. “We’re farmers — we’ve farmed for a long time, so we’re kind of cut from the same cloth and there’s a bit of respect that goes both way there.” Mr Galati said blocks and shredded cheese and butter was on the horizon as Spudshed products, but was stayed mum on which would be released first. WAFarmers dairy council president Ian Noakes said the milk launch from Spudshed was not a game-changer for the industry and was unlikely to bolster competition. He said Spudshed’s $3.20 per litre offering was too cheap and would not benefit dairy farmers. “I will say Spudshed is not supporting WA dairy farmers selling milk at that price,” Mr Noakes said. “The fact it is still discounted milk is so distressing to farmers . . . who work so hard to produce their milk. “I would hope this is not being used as a cheap way to get people into the shop “I understand processors are under pressure to deliver cheap milk . . . but the low prices are affecting the whole industry.” Mr Galati attributed the price of Spudshed’s milk line to the lower prices of market leaders and the need to stay competitive as a family-owned grocery business. “If the market leaders didn’t drop the price of white milk we wouldn’t have to do it ourselves,” he said. “Being a family-owned supermarket chain we always have to offer the most competitive products — and you have to compete with milk. “If you’re not competing with milk, it’s just not in retail — it’s not a very competitive move.” Bega was contacted for comment.