Biosecurity threats, trade barriers and workforce shortages are the most burning issues State and national agriculture bodies want Australia’s new Federal Agriculture Minister to tackle over the next three years.

Queensland Senator Murray Watt was last Wednesday sworn in as the Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, along with the rest of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s ministry.

A who’s who of peak bodies representing livestock, grain and horticulture were quick to welcome Mr Watt — who is also Emergency Management Minister — while taking the opportunity to lay out their key priorities for Federal Labor.

BIOSECURITY AND TRACEABILITY

Australia’s sheep and cattle industries are on high alert after recent outbreaks of foot and mouth and lumpy skin disease in Indonesia.

With the potentially devastating diseases — which could shut down Australia’s meat and live export industries overnight — now on our doorstep, biosecurity was top of the list for many organisations including WoolProducers Australia.

“WoolProducers is keen to learn more about the ALP’s pledge of bolstering biosecurity arrangements, particularly the establishment of long-term, sustainable funding arrangements to strengthening Australia’s biosecurity system,” WPA president Ed Storey said.

“The establishment of a sustainable biosecurity funding mechanism was a primary election priority of WoolProducers.

“With the changing risk profile of Australia in terms of increasing threats from emergency animal diseases, it is more important than ever to ensure that we as a nation are protected from incursions”

Sheep Producers Australia chief executive Bonnie Skinner called for a particular focus on threats such as FMD, which she said would “have a severe impact on the sheep industry, individual businesses and access to markets”.

Camera Icon Sheep Producers Australia chief executive Bonnie Skinner. Credit: SPA / Supplied

“Broad whole-of-system traceability reform, of which individual electronic identification is a vital component, will provide a viable opportunity for the sheep industry to strengthen traceability for biosecurity, food safety and emergency response, and for supporting trade and market access requirements,” Ms Skinner said.

“The value of what we produce is defined by our capacity to export, and we need to be ahead of the threats and opportunities that give Australia the ability to provide food security both domestically and internationally.”

The Australian Meat Industry Council, the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA, GrainGrowers Limited and AusVeg also called for action on biosecurity.

TRADE BARRIERS AND MARKET ACCESS

With more than 90 per cent of Australian wool exported, Mr Storey said it was “imperative” that positive trade relations were maintained and expanded to ensure the prosperity of the “incredibly trade exposed industry”.

“WoolProducers looks forward to this Government capitalising on existing free trade agreements signed with key trade partners, including India, Indonesia and the UK,” Mr Storey said.

Ms Skinner said SPA was looking forward to progressing discussions around market access, while GrainGrowers cited the need to “secure and sustain market access growth”.

PGA WA President Tony Seabrook said the association looked forward to a positive and constructive working relationship with the new Federal ministry on a range of issues.

Camera Icon Pastoralists and Graziers Associaton of WA president Tony Seabrook at his farm near York. Credit: The West Australian / Ian Munro

“Western Australia is our nation’s largest exporter of wheat and sheep, and is a major exporter of cattle, barley, and canola,” he said.

“As such, any decision about phasing out live exports, limiting access to GM technology, or increasing our trade relationships, will have a major impact on the livelihoods of tens of thousands of families in rural and regional WA.”

A spokesperson for AMIC said the council stood ready as a “trusted advisor” to the new Federal Government on issues including “trade barriers”.

GGL chair Brett Hosking said the group was keen to work closely with Mr Watt and new Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell.

“As an export-focused industry, trade and market access is of critical importance,” Mr Hosking said.

“We look forward to working with Minister Watt, Minister Farrell, and the Albanese Government on ensuring we embrace the opportunities within our grains sector.

“In the current global environment, it is a critical time for our world-class Australian grains industry to have the opportunity to thrive within a clear and supportive policy environment.”

Camera Icon GrainGrowers Limited chairman Brett Hosking. Credit: GrainGrowers Limited / Supplied

WORKFORCE SHORTAGES

With workforce shortages disrupting all agricultural industries and causing a month-long processing backlog at abattoirs across Australia, addressing the problem was vital for AMIC.

AMIC chief executive Patrick Hutchinson said the meat and livestock industries were the nation’s “biggest agricultural exporter, one of Australia’s largest manufacturers, and one of the largest rural and regional employers”.

“The impacts of COVID-19 over the past two years on the food supply chain, and in particular the Omicron impacts in January this year, showed the huge impact and strain on the Australian supply chain due to worker shortage,” Mr Hutchinson said.

“This is a serious impact on food security and the viability of our farmers.

“If we do not have an adequate workforce to manage the livestock supply and throughput process, which is about to return to record levels, the entire industry will suffer, including Australian farmers.”

Ms Skinner said SPA was keen to discuss “strengthening” the workforce with the new Agriculture Minister, while Mr Storey said WPA would try to “influence” the ALP’s policy on agricultural workforce shortages.

AusVeg, Australia’s peak body for vegetable and potato growers, cited labour shortages among “an increasing number of on-farm and business challenges”.

“It has been a tough few years for many Australian growers, with issues such as labour shortages, input cost increases, floods and other weather events impacting farms, property and regional towns and services,” AusVeg chief executive Michael Coote said.

Camera Icon AusVeg chief executive Michael Coote. Credit: AusVeg / Supplied

Mr Coote said Australian agriculture was fortunate to have “many thousands of workers” that contributed to regional businesses and communities, but said ensuring the Agriculture Visa met the needs of producers was a “high priority” for the industry.

“The Ag Visa was designed to be a long-term structural change for the industry to access a more efficient and effective workforce and reduce its reliance on working holiday makers,” he said.

“Labor’s plan for the Ag Visa leading into the election will limit the pool of workers to those that the industry already had access to through existing seasonal worker programs.

“We will be engaging with Minister Watt and the Albanese Government to advocate strongly for the Ag Visa to be expanded to increase the pool of workers available to fruit and vegetable growers as a high priority.”

Other key issues for State and national peak bodies related to logistical challenges, sustainability, live export, animal welfare, investment in regional road and rail, climate change and emissions reduction, manufacturing, and developing opportunities to grow WA north.