A three-month reprieve will allow gun owners time to comply with the new Firearms Act, with the exception of rapid release action firearms which have now been banned. WA Premier Roger Cook announced the 90-day transition period on Sunday, insisting safety — not punishment — was the primary objective of new gun laws that came into effect the next day. But police and government communication of the laws, the strictest in the country, has been criticised by Liberal and Nationals MPs in recent months, with both parties claiming farmers have been given contradictory information by WA Police regarding what firearms they can keep. The new laws restrict most individuals to five firearms each, with primary producers able to be licensed for up to 10. The overhaul sparked major protests and was partly blamed for a large swing against Labor in regional seats in the recent State election, but the Premier has stood by the changes. “This is not a heavy-handed approach,” Mr Cook told reporters on Sunday. “This is not an opportunity to punish people, it’s an opportunity to keep Western Australia safe.” WA Police said existing licence holders would automatically be granted a transitional authority and will have at least 90 days to ensure compliance with the new regime. Letters, text messages and emails have been sent to gun owners, with WA Police promising to contact “each and every” firearm licence holder in WA to provide “specific compliance instructions” about how many guns they can own, written authority and storage requirements. Liberal MLC Steve Thomas welcomed the transition period but said “honest and legitimate firearms owners” had been left totally confused by the communication of the new laws. “They were texted with a message which simply told them to read the regulations, which was ridiculous when the 40 pages of legislation in the Act resulted in nearly 300 pages of largely unintelligible regulations announced in December a few days before Christmas,” he said. “I would challenge any person to simply read the regulations and fully understand the process and the issues. “I see this announcement as an admission of the complexity and uncertainty of a process designed by the Government to vilify honest, legitimate firearms owners, and to make the process as difficult as possible to understand, let alone comply with.” Dr Thomas said most existing licence holders would not find out whether they were compliant or not until they applied to renew their licences. There are more than 300,000 legal firearms across the State, shared between almost 80,000 registered owners. About 52,000 firearms were surrendered during a State Government buyback scheme. Police Minister Reece Whitby has been tasked with monitoring the rollout of the laws and new licensing arrangements, after some owners and traders claimed they were only told in February that their firearms had been added to the banned list. WA Nationals leader Shane Love said the laws were “riddled with flaws” and red tape. He said the party would move a disallowance motion in the first days of the new Parliament, but the harsh reality was there were not the numbers to stop the laws. “I make a genuine and sincere appeal to the new Police Minister Reece Whitby to adopt a more rational and considered approach to firearms reform,” he said. “It’s everyday West Australians who are paying the price — farmers, pest controllers, sporting shooters, collectors, and small business owners — people who rely on firearms for legitimate work and recreation, and who have always complied with the law.” Opposition Leader Basil Zempilas agreed the laws were rushed, but wouldn’t say whether the Liberals would try to block the regulations. “It didn’t get the proper scrutiny because of the numbers in the previous Parliament,” he said. “The numbers have changed so the ability now exists that this legislation gets the proper scrutiny that it deserves and that will be what we are advocating for.”