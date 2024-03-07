The State Government will spend $4.4 million to boost native seed production in WA’s north in response to soaring demand from land restoration and carbon farming projects. The Northern Native Seed Grants program will help Aboriginal enterprises establish up to seven native seed production area trial sites in the Pilbara, Goldfields and Kimberley regions. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis said the project would support innovation in native seed technologies and the preservation of traditional ecological knowledge. “This initiative highlights the Cook Government’s dedication to environmental stewardship and the important role Indigenous knowledge and practices can play in carbon farming and land restoration initiatives,” she said. The native seed industry has the potential to be a viable alternative to the current practice of wild harvesting as remnant plant communities come under increasing pressure. Mining companies, seeking to meet post-closure revegetation obligations, are largely fuelling the demand for native seeds, along with carbon farming, land restoration and other biosecurity initiatives, according to the Government. The grants are being provided as part of the Northern Native Seed Industry Development Initiative: a collaboration between the Pilbara, Kimberley, and Goldfields-Esperance development commissions. A 16-month consultation period resulted in expressions of interest being submitted by 26 respondents across all three project regions. Respondents have until April 8 to apply for a grant, with successful applicants to be announced in June. Regional Development Minister Don Punch said the initiative marked a milestone in the development of a First Nations-led restoration economy in regional WA. “The Northern Native Seed Industry Development Initiative represents a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainable development and Aboriginal economic empowerment,” he said. “By fostering the growth of Aboriginal-owned enterprises in the native seed sector, we are contributing to the restoration of our land and creating meaningful training and employment opportunities for Aboriginal communities.”