WA’s biosecurity laws could soon be overhauled, with the State Government announcing a review of its 15-year-old Biosecurity and Agriculture Management Act.

A six-member panel has been appointed to carry out the review — which is a statutory requirement — with a report and recommendations set to be handed down when it is complete.

The Act sets the framework for WA’s biosecurity systems, the use of agricultural and veterinary chemicals, and ensures the safety and quality of agricultural products.

The review will assess key matters including the operation and effectiveness of the Act, the adequacy of penalties imposed, and the ability of the Act to adapt to changing environments such as climate change and new technologies.

Public policy and financial management expert Kaylene Gulich will chair the panel, with Dr Bruce Christie, Dr Mark Sweetingham, Anna Ciffolilli, Clifford Winfield and Dr Mia Carbon as members.

WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan said consultation with stakeholders would be “a critical part of the review process”.

“It is important we get the settings for this legislation right so we have a modern biosecurity system that is ready to serve our State well into the future,” she said.

“Climate change and rising global movements continue to put our State at an increased risk of invasion from plant and animal pests and unwanted diseases.

“The panel overseeing the review of the BAM Act includes leaders in their field and it brings together a wealth of experience in biosecurity, animal and plant health, agriculture, natural resource management, law and public policy.

“An assessment of the role and effectiveness of Recognised Biosecurity Groups will be an important part of the panel’s work.”