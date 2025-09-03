The State Government is on the home stretch of finalising a long-awaited regional freight strategy, with plans to release it by the end of the year. Kingsley MLA Jessica Stojkovski said the strategy — being developed by the WA Department of Transport — would address the “changing freight requirement” and supply chain resilience. The strategy, called the Regional Freight Plan, replaces the 2013 WA Regional Freight Network Transport Plan and aims to guide government and industry investment between 2025 and 2035. Speaking at the Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of WA conference in The Vines on August 23, Ms Stojkovski said the regional freight strategy had been developed with significant industry input, including from the LRTWA. “Six themes have been identified in the strategy … efficiency, planning, decarbonisation, resilience, data, and safety and amenity,” she said. “The strategy and accompanying action plans are being developed through detailed research and analysis and input from industry workshops held across WA. “LRTWA provided valuable input on areas such as region-to-region freight movement through metro road networks, futureproofing freight routes, and reducing congestion.” Ms Stojkovski was named the Minister Assisting the Minister for Transport earlier this year, taking responsibility for a range of policy items from WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti. She said the role involved looking after policy for the movement of freight in and out, and around WA. According to the Department of Transport website, the new freight strategy was initiated in response to a recommendation in the 2020 Infrastructure WA State Infrastructure Strategy, and will also explore “global trends, supply chain resilience, decarbonisation, and emerging technologies”.