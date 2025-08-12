CBH workers at the Kwinana Grain Terminal are refusing to rule out possible future industrial action following a strike over stalled enterprise agreement negotiations. Maritime Union of Australia’s WA branch organiser Daniel Piccoli said last week’s strike was a “great success”, with CBH on-shift and off-shift workers, retired CBH members, MUA union member and other union members attending. Protected industrial actions ran at the grain terminal from August 6 to 8. More than 60 people attended the strike in what Mr Picolli hoped would send a “clear message” to CBH that union members would “not shy away from protected action if needed”. He said union members were eager for a better offer from CBH that properly addressed the pressure of the rising cost of living via an increase in shift loading. “(The current deal) does not properly deal with CBH’s proposed roster changes resulting in further erosion of the work-life balance these shift workers already have to face along with their families,” Mr Piccoli said. “It would also leave maintenance workers at the largest grain terminal in Australia far behind other maintenance workers across even CBH itself.” MUA and Electrical Trades Union members have been undergoing enterprise bargaining agreement negotiations with the grain handler since the previous deal expired in May. Striking workers are seeking a wage increase to cover the cost of living increase in the past three years, updated shift loading for night shifts and weekends, correct pay for public holiday work, access to training and qualifications and job grading. They are also seeking wages for maintenance workers to be increased — wages that Mr Piccoli said are 10 per cent lower than maintenance employees at other CBH sites. More than 100 members of the MUA are working across operations and maintenance at the grain terminal. Mr Piccoli said no future industrial action had been lodged, but he refused to rule out future strikes if negotiations fail to progress. “We will continue to analyse the negotiations as they progress and will look at possible actions moving forward along with options of increasing strike action if needed,” he said. “The workers are prepared and ready to continue taking protected action for as long as it takes. “Regrettably, that may be the only choice the workforce has if CBH do not start putting proper offers on the table.” A CBH spokesman said that since negotiations began in March, 10 meetings had been held and more than 100 claims from the unions for CBH to work through. “A high-performing network and supply chain are crucial for the long-term success of WA grain growers, regional communities and the wider economy,” the spokesman said. “Any disruption to this impacts the viability of WA grain growers and our regional communities. “We are actively working for a resolution with our plant operators and maintenance employees, and the unions, for an agreement to be in place as soon as possible. “We will continue to engage and negotiate in good faith with the unions, and we sincerely hope that they do too.”