Students suit up for World Bee Day today

Young beekeepers at WA College of Agriculture Denmark have suited up for World Bee Day today.

Did you know the WA honey industry is worth $50 million?

The students have been learning a range of skills through their Certificate II in Agriculture (Bees), including how to open and reassemble a beehive and how to carry out routine bee husbandry.

The skills learned will help them gain the skills and knowledge to use a bee smoker, assemble and maintain beekeeping components for extracting and bottling honey.

WA College of Agriculture — Denmark teacher David Morrell said the students were taught about the important role bees play as pollinators in agriculture, contributing to increased crop yields and food production.

They have also been learning just how vital it is for their preservation.

Mr Morrell said students were also working on a project to build and/or revitalise old hives.

“The project is assisting students to attain their competencies and hopefully instil in the community how vital bees are to the environment and agriculture,” he said.

Community members that wish to own a new hive or have an old or unused hive re-furbished, can contact the college at 9848 0200.