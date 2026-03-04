Local councils want wind farm developers forced to pay for community benefits, but have welcomed the State Government’s new guidelines as an important step forward. The community benefits guideline for large-scale renewable energy projects sets a price of $1500 per megawatt for wind projects less than 50MW, $1000 per megawatt for projects up to 1000 MW and a total annual payment of up to $1.75 million for a two gigawatt wind farm. Energy Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson has called the support of locals “critical”, with estimates that demand on the south-west interconnected system could grow five-fold by 2050. But the Government has stopped short of making community payments mandatory. The guidelines instead state that compliance will be “encouraged” through existing mechanisms, including eligibility for Commonwealth funding. Outgoing WA Local Government Association president Karen Chappel said it is vital that local communities continue to be consulted, about how any money paid into community benefit plans is spent. “By sharing the financial and social gains of projects with the host communities, renewable energy development can support regional growth and address the aspirations and future needs of these communities,” she said. “WALGA acknowledges the efforts of the State Government in finalising the Guideline on Community Benefits for Renewable Energy Projects. “WALGA will continue its advocacy in calling on the State Government to mandate the requirement for proponents to deliver community benefits.” The Opposition was also critical of the decision not to make the guidelines binding. “That is an admission of impotence followed by a vague future threat of action,” Shadow Energy Minister Steve Thomas said. And he said key pieces of WA’s energy puzzle were still missing, due to the decision to postpone a whole of system plan until September 2027 - as revealed by The West Australian last year. “Even Victoria, which is Australia’s energy basket case, has beaten WA in being able to identify where such projects need to be located and thus which communities need to be impacted,” Mr Thomas said. “Without a Government plan showing where renewables need to be developed, local communities across the state are being blindsided by multiple wind farm proposals. “Most of those proposals will never be developed, because without the State Government agreeing to purchase the electricity they propose to generate they cannot make their business cases work.” In Perth on Wednesday, Planning Minister John Carey defended the decision to exclude transmission infrastructure from the community benefit requirement. “Because, in short, it is essential critical infrastructure, so transmission lines are part of the network,” he said. “They are required, and so they are delivered, and will be continue to be delivered, regardless of particular potential renewable energy projects. We have to do them.”