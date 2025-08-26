Investment manager and branch director Robert Maroni imparted snippets of financial wisdom at the 2025 Women in Farming conference, warning no investment comes without risk. Mr Maroni is the director of the Albany branch of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management and has 40 years experience in financial, estate, succession, and investment planning and management. The annual event was held at Albany’s Retravision Stadium on August 20, and kicked off with a meet-and-greet event at Great Southern Grammar on August 19. Mr Maroni said many WA farmers had two financial and investment priorities — their families, and family business investment. He said investing farmers needed to weigh up what they were trying to achieve. “Those two could be happening together, and even investing off-farm can result in you achieving the objectives that you are setting for yourself in relation to investing for your family and for your family business,” he said. “This is what I do every day of the week, is helping people to try and achieve investments which help them achieve the objectives that they’re looking to set. “You need to determine what it is that you are trying to achieve, what your time frame is, and what sort of results you’re looking to expect. “It could be that it comes as a result of the discussion with your family, your farm adviser, your legal adviser, etc, but the reasons that you could be looking to achieve could be prompted by a need for diversification, to get money away from your existing investment in investment businesses. “It could be as a result of a discussion with your accountant who says that you need to be looking at things for tax minimisation.” Mr Maroni said short-term investment and goals were just as important as long-term ones, and neither came without risk. “Is your decision to invest off-farm because you’ve got a short-term project going on, or you’re looking for something that’s leading to your ultimate retirement plans, or a future project down the track, or the education of your children?” he said. “Every investment has some form of risk.” He urged the audience to seek professional advice for financial matters, but cautioned against those who may have conflicts of interest. “You need to get professional advice from it, whether it be your account friends or financial advisers, or people to ensure that you’re getting the best information you can to make a decision.” Mr Maroni said. “You need to make sure that you understand clearly where everybody’s coming from. “You need to reassess the investments based on the objectives you’re trying to set — you need to look at the cost, you need to look at worst-case scenarios, and you need to make a commitment whether you’re going to proceed.”