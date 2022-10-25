Sunday rain no help or hinder for WA grain growers, but may downgrade hay quality
WA growers are working through a slow start to harvest, with just under 200,000t received across CBH’s receival network since the first delivery was made on September 27.
Widespread falls of 10-30mm across much of the grain-growing regions and up to 70mm in the Albany Port Zone on Sunday also pressed pause on headers and chaser bins for those in the throes of harvesting.
CBH Group chief operations officer Mick Daw said it would be the “perfect finishing rain” for many growers, who are anticipated to deliver a bin-bursting 23.47Mt this harvest.
Heaviest falls were recorded south of the Great Eastern Highway, with growers in Wellstead (68.4mm), Gnowangerup (63.2mm), and Kojaneerup South (60mm), Dumbleyung (52.6mm) and Manypeaks (52.2mm) tipping the most out of their gauges.
Agronomist Michael Lamond said it would likely not help or hinder growers, bar downgrading some hay quality for growers mid-baling when it fell.
“Most crops were still in the last throes of ripening south of the Great Eastern Highway, so in most of those cases there’ll be no damage, but also no benefit,” he said.
“Some of the late crops could still benefit on country where they were still green and filling.
“It’ll be a case-by-case basis, paddock by paddock basis where there could be still some benefit.”
It will delay what has already been a slow start to harvest, he said.
“It’s a really slow, unusual finish and it’s just going to delay it a bit,” Mr Lamond said.
“It’s probably going to be annoying more than anything.”
So far, just under 200,000 tonnes of grain has been delivered across CBH’s receival network, most of which has been received in the Geraldton Port Zone (116,361t).
Rainfall Totals Oct 22-24
Allanooka – 9.4mm
Bencubbin – 16.8mm
Bindoon – 15.2mm
Dandaragan East – 21.2mm
Dumbleyung – 52.6mm
Frankland River – 28mm
Gnowangerup – 63.2mm
Hyden – 41.8mm
Jerramungup – 20.2mm
Katanning – 49.6mm
Munglinup – 31.2mm
Narembeen – 30.8mm
Narrogin – 27.2mm
Newdegate – 33mm
Salmon Gums – 12.8mm
Wellstead – 68.4mm
Yilgarn – 40.8mm
Harvest stats (as at Tuesday October 25):
- Albany: 1,049 tonnes
- Esperance: 37,249 tonnes
- Geraldton: 126,055 tonnes
- Kwinana North: 44,342 tonnes
- Kwinana South: 5,803 tonnes
o Total: 214,498 tonnes
