Paws are in hand to raise funds towards building a better and brighter future for WA kids. Telethon’s inaugural Kelpies for Kids initiative was launched on Saturday, June 29, at the Manning Farmers Markets to raise awareness of the importance of this community fundraiser. This year’s little Telethon stars include Connor Barrett, 8, of Bunbury, Emily Houston, 8, of Harvey, Sophia Marshall, 8, of Applecross, and Harrison Carthew, 7, of Gosnells. They were absolutely thrilled to have a play with Kelpie working dogs, affectionately named Fred, Ruby, Brutus and Bob, at the markets. The four energetic puppies, bred by Narrogin-based Pilbara Working Dogs’ Aticia Grey, will be up for auction at the Perth Royal Show in September with all proceeds generously donated to Telethon. “I am hoping the sale will raise awareness to Telethon with the proceeds going to kids in need of special care, particularly in the country,” she said. “The kelpies are all purebred and registered with the Working Kelpie Council and are being trained for stock work. “Each pup has been assigned to different WA farms for training and guidance with skilled trainers, working with both sheep and cattle.” The puppies are being trained by Ms Grey, Blythe Calnan of Harvey, Tim Bending of Pinjarra, and Shelby Harries of Moodiarrup. Mr Bending bred and trained the $12,000 top-priced working dog at the Katanning working dog auction last year. He is training Bob, who is a “great pup” in training. Telethon general manager Mark McCrory expressed his gratitude for the heartfelt community fundraiser dedicated to raising vital funds for WA kids. “The generosity and dedication of fundraisers in our community makes a significant impact on the lives of thousands of West Australian families, reaching even the most remote regions,” he said. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to Pilbara Working Dogs and each of the trainers involved for their dedication to kids in WA.” To support the Kelpies for Kids fundraiser you can donate at https://telet.hn/kelpies The generosity of Western Australian schools, community groups, sporting teams, clubs as well as local business play a vital role in Telethon’s ability to fundraise and support children’s charities, 365 days a year. Aside from the financial assistance that being a community fundraiser offers to the kids of WA, fundraising for Telethon is also a rewarding way for communities to come together. To find out more and register as a community fundraiser visit Telethon7.com/fundraise. The 2024 Telethon Weekend will be held October 19 and 20 at RAC Arena. The 26-hour live event will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7plus. A record $77.4 million was raised last year and this success has allowed Telethon to support 136 beneficiaries and children’s charities committed to improving the health and wellbeing of WA children. Telethon funding supports medical research into childhood diseases, provides equipment for children in hospital, critical services for children with disabilities and life-changing opportunities for disadvantaged children. Telethon has been created by and belongs to the community of Western Australia who over five decades have generously donated more than $600 million to ensure a better life for Western Australian kids.