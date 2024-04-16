The Cook Government will establish a 2024 Dry Season Taskforce to help producers facing tough seasonal conditions, but while some have welcomed the announcement, others say more must be done to directly address how Labor policy has affected farmers. The taskforce will consider the access and availability of fodder and water for livestock and the extension and adoption of drought-resilient practices. WA Agriculture Minster Jackie Jarvis said the initiative was in response to increasingly dry conditions. “This autumn is already proving to be hotter and drier than previous years across much of the State, and some areas have had no real rain since spring last year,” she said. “Livestock and horticultural producers are already feeling the brunt of this.” Corrigin farmer Steven Bolt welcomed the move but said the main issue facing sheep producers was government interference, adding policies such as the looming live export ban had directly caused the dire situation many sheep farmers faced. “There is no doubt in my mind that the oversupply on the market is a direct result of the Federal Government’s phase-out policy,” he said. “So many businesses are carrying so much more extra stock that normally they wouldn’t have on-farm.” Mr Bolt said farmers had lost confidence in the sheep industry’s future, as many struggled to offload sheep or were unsure what to do in the face of low prices, oversupply and pressure on the market. “We’re seeing feed reserves being drawn down . . . It’s really hard for growers to know what decisions to make with those sheep,” he said. Mr Bolt said this had also put pressure on water supply and increased the amount of water that needed to be carted, which was further exacerbated by the dry season. Debbie Dowden, from Challa Station near Mount Magnet, said there were measures that could be implemented to help pastoralists. “The Government can’t physically grow grain and hay, they can’t do anything to make it rain, but they can make it easier to import hay from interstate,” she said. “It’s the freighting of the hay and grain that makes it difficult to rationalise when you’re looking at how much your business is going to cost us. “It costs just as much to freight it up as it does to actually buy the hay.” Ms Dowden has been at the station for 30 years and said the conditions had never been like this. “No rain, combined with incredibly low stock prices and no availability of feed,” she said. “It’s just the perfect storm which is making things really difficult.” The pressure to get feed has been felt all across the State, with volunteer group Farmers Across Borders struggling to cope with demand in the face of rising costs for feed and fuel. FAB president Samantha Starcevich said she was not overly optimistic about the taskforce. “It’ll just be more city people sitting around a table discussing what we should be doing instead of actually dealing with the problem,” she said. “There’s only so many times we can be told that we need to have tanks and we need to grade our catchments and stuff like that. “The Government needs to put in some sort of subsidy to help out the fuel costs for freight and water.” The initiative will be chaired by Wheatbelt Development Commission chief executive officer Rob Cossart, who led the emergency response to the Kimberley floods in his role as State recovery co-ordinator. Other taskforce members are expected to be announced soon.