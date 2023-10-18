Steer riding cowboys Coby McCarthy, 12, and Cash Kestel, 14, are freshly back from a pinnacle US adventure around their chosen sport to bring their absolute best performance at the Harvey Dickson Rodeo at Boyup Brook on October 28. The young stars of WA’s rodeo circuit were chosen by the Queensland-based Youth Rodeo Organisation to compete at the World Championship Miniature Bull-riding Finals in Mesquite, Texas, from October 2 to 7, with more than 180 participants. It was an opportunity for young bull riders, ages 4 to 18, from across the world to compete for a grand prize and the exclusive title of World Champion Mini Bull Rider and just have an all-round good time. The US-based International Miniature Bull-riders Association was formed in 2017 by a group of mini-bull contractors for the purpose of providing appropriate stock for youth bull riders. Its goal was to promote the youth bull riding industry as a way to give young rodeo athletes a stage to showcase their talent where they can truly get the recognition they deserve. Coby and Cash, who are “best of mates” were chosen by the Youth Rodeo Organisation along with many other cowboys and girls from across the country to form Team Australia. They all pinned their hopes on covering their bulls (making required time) to represent Australia the best they could. Coby, a student at Gingin District High School, placed a respectable 7th place in his 10 to 12 age division, riding miniature bulls named Texas Red and Knutcracker, but his climb to the top was limited with few unfortunate buck-offs. Cash, a student of Carmel Adventist College in Bickley, also had his challenges, but it was an “eye-opener” and great experience for the two West Australians as they were introduced to an extremely high level of world talent. They both gained a new level of confidence and are hoping to bring that brillance to Boyup Brook. Coby has big dreams of carrying on the tradition of rodeo that has been in his family for five generations. His grandmother Sharron McCarthy was this first ever Rodeo Queen of Australia and one of the first women in Australia to introduce Breakaway roping — her main event was Barrel Racing with multiple titles won. Steven McCarthy, Coby’s grandfather, was also a multiple title winner in Bull Riding and all-round events. Coby’s dad, Wade McCarthy — who will riding at Boyup Brook, has won two Australian Bushmen’s Campdraft and Rodeo Assoication’s bull riding titles plus an All Round Cowboy title. At the 23rd Harvey Dickson Rodeo, spectators are in for a heap of rodeo action with all the thrills and spills that are associatied with the ABCRA governed event. Double Barrel Entertainment director Mark Kestell, who co-ordinates the event with his wife Jo Kestell, said the annual rodeo has gone from “strength to strength” and brings a flood of talent to the “best rodeo arena in the State”. “There will be 280 competitors including Australian Rodeo Queen Jessica Hicks from NSW, who will compete in the Ladies Open Barrel Race,” he said. To find out more, visit doublebarrelentertainment.com.au.