We have some good news for our rain-loving readers! Countryman’s rainfall chart will be published in the December 11 edition, and picking up a copy is the perfect way to mark our last edition of the year. The office phone has been ringing off the hook with farmers wanting to know when the chart will be published, and we have been busy fine-tuning the product. The calendar will be made from thick, gloss stock paper, and is perfect for the wall in the shed, the farm office or home. It enables you to easily keep tabs on just how much rain fell each day throughout the year. While we love tech as much as the next agribusiness, there is just something so perfect about putting pen to paper to record rainfall totals in an easy-to-read way. This year’s chart is brought to you by Countryman and SeedCleaners WA. Countryman advertising manager Sharna Bore said the annual rainfall chart was much-loved by the rural community. Seed Cleaners WA manager Lani Kevill said the business – now in its second year of sponsoring the chart - recognised how much farmers loved the high-quality product. “The weather changes every year… knowing your farm’s rainfall patterns is really important,” she said. “Whether the chart is in the shed or in the back of the cab of your ute… it is a great way to write down your rainfall totals. Farmers love this product.” For more than 40 years, Seed Cleaners of WA has served in the WA Wheatbelt, with a focus on a high-quality clean and great service to its customers. The long-standing family business was founded by the late John Kevill has sheds in Bencubbin, Cunderdin, Kalannie and Miling. Countryman’s last edition of the year will be December 18, before our staff take a well-earned two-week break. The first edition for 2026 will be published on January 8.