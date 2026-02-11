Jo Haythornthwaite had no idea she had ovarian cancer symptoms. Ms Haythornthwaite ran a broadacre farm in Quairading for almost 28 years with her husband, who has sadly died. She was also a Shire of Quairading councillor for 10 years, and was shire president for 16 months until her diagnosis. Ms Haythornthwaite was completely surprised when she received an ovarian cancer diagnosis in February last year, a few months after vague symptoms she initially dismissed as part of getting older and coping with grief after losing her husband. Before her diagnosis, her awareness of the symptoms of ovarian cancer was “absolutely zero”. “I just thought I was getting old and tired. In hindsight, I now recognise symptoms such as bloating and constipation, but at the time I didn’t consider them unusual or concerning,” Ms Haythornthwaite said. “The only symptom that prompted me to visit my GP was a single episode of blood in my urine. I thought, ‘that is not normal, I’d better see the doctor’.” Ms Haythornthwaite is sharing her story this month as part of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month to give other women hope, to encourage them to listen to their bodies and seek medical advice if something doesn’t feel right. Cancer Council WA cancer prevention and research director Melissa Ledger said ovarian cancer symptoms could be vague, and urged women to listen to their bodies and seek medical advice if they noticed unusual symptoms for them and they persisted. Ovarian cancer is a malignant tumour in one or both ovaries. Ms Ledger said symptoms to look out for included persistent abdominal bloating or increased abdominal size, abdominal or pelvic pain, reduced appetite, feeling full quickly, and frequent or urgent urination. “The best thing you can do is to know your body so you can recognise any changes and be aware of the symptoms,” she said. “If you are concerned about your risk of ovarian cancer, particularly if you’re over 50 or have a family history of breast or ovarian cancer or Lynch syndrome, you can discuss your concern with your doctor or Aboriginal health professional.” Living in the country added an extra obstacle to the already momentous battle Ms Haythornthwaite faced following her diagnosis. She had to relocate to Perth to undergo daily chemotherapy treatments. However, Ms Haythornthwaite said Cancer Council’s Milroy Lodge in Shenton Park, where she stayed, was a supportive “home away from home”. “Milroy Lodge was amazing — it was so hard to be away from home but it was so comfortable and the support staff were amazing,” she said. “I have endless praise for them. The other residents are also in the same boat as you, so you have common ground to connect.” As well as Milroy Lodge, the Cancer Council runs Crawford Lodge in Nedlands to provide low-cost accommodation for regional and remote cancer patients and their carers while accessing treatment in Perth, providing more than 5000 stays a year. Ms Haythornthwaite completed her treatment last August and now has no evidence of the disease, but remains vigilant to symptoms, knowing ovarian cancer has a high re-occurrence rate. She returns to Perth every three weeks for a preventative infusion, and is back at home, embracing life in Quairading, and exercising more to stay strong and healthy. In January, Ms Haythornthwaite did a multi-day hike through Flinders Island, Tasmania — an experience she said she felt extremely grateful for. “We hiked 17km a day. I was staring out at these landscapes, mountains and ocean, and thinking, ‘12 months prior to this trip, I was getting my diagnosis, and never would have imagined I’d get here’,” she said. On Friday February 27, the Quairading Community Resource Centre will host an Ovarian Cancer Awareness Morning Tea, with Ms Haythornthwaite as a guest speaker. The event will run from 9.30am-12.30pm at the Community Building (Town Oval). The cost is $20 per person and event proceeds will be donated to Ovarian Cancer Australia. All in the community are welcome. RSVP by calling 9645 0096 or emailing admin@quairadingcrc.com.au. For more information, Cancer Council WA welcomes calls to its Support Line on 13 11 20.