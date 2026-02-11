The CBH institution has been one of the great success stories of WA agriculture. From modest beginnings, it enabled the entire wheatbelt to develop into a globally competitive grain-growing region. It was collective capitalism at its best — not agrarian socialism — and it worked because growers owned both the risk and the system. With WA now producing close to 27 million tonnes of grain this year, earlier than most projections suggested, it’s a testament to growers operating in one of the least subsidised agricultural economies in the world. Innovation, scale and risk-taking by farm businesses got us here. CBH was the enabling infrastructure. That system is now at risk. Historically, CBH was exactly what it needed to be — a storage and handling network designed to move a predominantly export crop efficiently from country silos to port. Capital was raised through tolls and debentures, with growers effectively lending money interest-free for 10 years to build the system, before capital was returned. Importantly, that capital sat — directly or indirectly — on growers’ balance sheets. Over time, that alignment changed. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the debenture system was wound back. From that point on, the accumulated capital of CBH ceased to be something growers could clearly identify as their own asset. Ownership was reduced to a nominal $2 share per farming entity. Growers continued to fund the system through retained earnings and charges but without any corresponding access to capital growth. At the same time, CBH expanded well beyond storage and handling. It moved into grain trading, flour milling, lupin processing, east-coast terminals, fertiliser, oats and freight. Some of these ventures delivered returns — others did not. Several were exited at significant cost. What mattered was not whether individual investments succeeded or failed but that CBH drifted from a clear co-operative purpose into a diversified conglomerate without fixing its core structural problem — capital alignment. Co-operatives succeed when they solve a market failure — CBH originally did exactly that. Grain bags costs were more than the grain — storage and handling was inefficient —- marketers gouged individual farmers. Rail was monopolistic and unregulated. The co-operative model was the solution but market failure was no longer obvious. Alternative grain traders now operate across the Wheatbelt. Market information is freely available and instantly accessible. Independent storage and export options are emerging across the network. Fertiliser is competitive but only because CBH stepped into a duopoly that previously failed growers. Rail, once clearly superior, is now distorted by excessive access charges and regulatory failure. Road freight increasingly competes not because it is better, but because rail is being mispriced. At the same time, growers do not truly own CBH in an economic sense. Academic literature calls this a “horizon problem” — where members who exit receive none of the accumulated capital they helped build. About 3 per cent of growers leave the industry each year, taking no share of CBH’s retained value with them. Loyalty cannot be sustained indefinitely on that basis. If there is no longer a clear market failure, and growers do not have access to capital ownership, what binds members to the co-operative beyond short-term pricing? The uncomfortable answer is less every year. John Hassell is a Pingelly farmer and the vice-president of the National Farmers Federation.