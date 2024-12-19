Three West Australians — two from the Kimberley and one from the Wheatbelt — have been announced as finalists for AgriFutures Australia’s 2025 Rural Women’s Award. Kulin local Gen Whisson has been recognised for her work with the Kulin to Cambodia initiative, which supports high school children to participate in international aid. “Gen is helping to strengthen community ties by fostering personal development and creating a vibrant community, helping to build the appeal for families to stay in regional towns,” an AgriFutures spokesperson said. Hailing from Leopold Downs Station, 80km north-east of Fitzroy Crossing, Isabella Thrupp is in the mix for founding a new workwear business that merges function and fashion for women on the land. The business grew out of the need for high-quality jeans that could withstand the tough conditions of station life without sacrificing comfort and style. The third WA finalist is Imogen Montgomery, a helicopter pilot based at Mt House Station, 245km north-west of Halls Creek, who has launched a business selling packages of essential items for new female station workers. The packages include a radio vest, pliers, neck scarf, globes, saddle pack bag, sunscreen suited to the tropics, and sock protectors. Kimberley MLA Divina D’Anna said having two finalists from the Kimberley reflected the significance of the pastoral industry to the region and the role local women played in helping it thrive. “This is fantastic recognition of Isabella and Imogen, who are both supporting other women in the Kimberley pastoral industry through their initiatives,” Mrs D’Anna said. Agricultural Region MLC Darren West congratulated Ms Whisson for her contributions to the Wheatbelt community. “Kulin to Cambodia is a wonderful initiative that is helping local students strengthen their leadership skills and learn the value of giving back,” he said. Now its 24th year, the award celebrates the leadership, skill and innovation of women across rural and emerging industries, businesses and communities. Each State and Territory winner receives a $15,000 Westpac grant and access to professional development opportunities. Winners will be announced in April 2025.