Embattled Toodyay landholder Tony Maddox has vowed to take his cause to the High Court if the appeal against his conviction for breaching the Aboriginal Heritage Act in WA’s Supreme Court is unsuccessful. Mr Maddox said he was “quietly confident” he would win the appeal in WA’s Supreme Court but said he would continue to fight in the High Court if unsuccessful. “I’m quietly confident that a Supreme Court judge will look at it and say, ‘this is crazy stuff’,” he said. “I’m hoping but you can only try . . . it might be in vain, if it is we’re another $30,000 down the drain . . . but we had a crack. “If we lose this one I’ll go to the High Court of Australia — that’s what I’ve got to do, someone’s got to fix the bloody act.” Mr Maddox said he was determined to fight the legislation on behalf of WA farmers, saying it affects “every single farmer” in the State. Mr Maddox was charged under the 1972 Aboriginal Heritage Act which prohibits the excavation, destruction, concealment, or alteration of Aboriginal Heritage sites. The 72-year-old was fined $2000 in Perth Magistrates Court for damaging or altering a part of the Avon River without ministerial consent in February after building a concrete crossing over a creek on his property. He said his appeal will hinge on errors made by the sentencing magistrate in February. Mr Maddox said the balance of probability that he could not reasonably be expected to have known the place was an Aboriginal Heritage site failed to be established by the presiding magistrate. “We proved to him that the department hadn’t done what they were instructed to do by their own Aboriginal Cultural Material Committee that met on the 11th of August 2020, and decided to add tributaries,” Mr Maddox said. “Prior to that my creek wasn’t part of the act at all.” Mr Maddox built the bridge over an Avon River tributary, called Boyaggering Brook, in 2022 to prevent erosion caused by heavy rain and flooding. The Noongar people associate the site with the Rainbow Serpent, also known as Wagyl. Mr Maddox said he was never made aware or received any correspondence informing him of the changes to the Act that was introduced to avoid another incident like the demolition of Juukan Gorge in 2020. He continues to fundraise for his legal appeal, reaching almost $48,000 of his $110,000 goal. Mr Maddox estimates his legal costs at $135,000, which he expects to grow with the appeal.