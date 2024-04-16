A new study by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development has identified the use of drones as an effective tool to monitor the health and welfare of livestock. DPIRD compliance veterinary officer Kristine Rayner said drones were an emerging tool that had been used for counting stock, behavioural observation, mustering, and for wildlife surveillance. “We undertook a feasibility study into the use of drones, looking at their suitability for assessing the health and welfare of animals, while also examining their behavioural response,” Dr Rayner said. “Two drone models, a micro category and a very small category, were selected for comparison with examinations using a vehicle, with researchers looking at how the different methods affected the disturbance and behavioural reactions of the livestock.” Dr Rayner said the very small drones had the “best sensitivity” and were the preferred method for assessing conditions associated with adverse health or welfare in livestock. “The optics of the very small drone enabled distance examination without disturbance in both cattle and sheep. However, cattle were more sensitive to the presence of the drones than sheep,” she said. Dr Rayner also said the combination of an experienced drone pilot, high-specification drones, and a dedicated observer provided high-quality, accurate information when assessing livestock welfare, all without causing adverse effects to animals by maintaining an appropriate distance. “We learnt that drones could be very effective and efficient, increase biosecurity, reduce work health and safety risks, and reduce stress to the animals,” she said. “Drones additionally have the capacity to record footage and still images which can be reviewed for further assessment at a later date.” DPIRD has submitted the feasibility report on the trials, which has now been published online, to the Australian Veterinary Journal.