A veteran truck driver says fallen road signs and confusing speed limits are still commonly seen on WA roads despite more than half of the recommendations of a review designed to improve regional roadworks signage now being in place.

Eight of the 13 recommendations contained within the State Government’s Regional Road Signage Review have been implemented so far, three months after the report was publicly released at the end of October.

WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti assured regional communities the rest would be implemented in the next 12 to 18 months.

Veteran truck driver Cliff Graham said he had seen little change on WA roads in recent months, saying he had seen road signs lying “flat on their back” a handful of times since the start of the year.

He campaigned for the inquiry after his boss Cob de Pledge was found guilty of causing a crash that killed a couple at a section of roadworks where Main Roads’ 60km/h and 80km/h signs were lying flat on one side of the road.

“Nothing has improved,” Mr Graham said.

“For anyone to say they are happy, it just does my head in and makes me wonder where they are driving.”

Western Roads Federation chief executive Cam Dumesny — whose organisation was one of many stakeholder groups that contributed to the inquiry — said he believed change was already visible on the roads.

He congratulated the State Government on its “excellent” model of consultation, saying the industry engagement was one of the he had seen.

“I commend them for getting straight on to it because it is an important cause,” he said.

“I think another 12 to 18 months to to complete the rest is reasonable, given the scarcity of labour in the State.

“To even push it to be done by then implies it is a high priority.”

The review was initiated by Ms Saffioti and led by an industry-based stakeholder reference group that looked at how temporary traffic signage at roadwork sites are installed, secured and managed in regional areas.

It identified 13 recommendations, underpinned by 21 specific actions, to help improve the safety of both construction workers and road users in and around regional roadwork sites when it was handed down in October.

“I am really pleased with progress that has been made in addressing the first seven action items identified as part of the Regional Roadworks Signage Review,” Ms Saffioti said.

“I look forward to seeing more of these implemented during this year, with the committee now focusing on the remaining 14 recommended actions, which will be implemented during the next 12-18 months.”

The review was announced after petition calling for an inquiry into Main Roads’ management of regional signage attracted more than 2000 signatures and was tabled in State Parliament in August 2020.

Department of Transport executive director regional services Dennis O’Reilly chaired the review.

The stakeholder reference group included representatives from the Traffic Management Association of Australia, WorkSafe, Engineers Australia WA, RAC, Western Roads Federation, Livestock and Rural Transporters’ Association, the Transport Workers Union, WALGA, the Road Safety Commission and WA Police.

Ms Saffioti said Main Roads would continue to work closely with the Traffic Management Association of Australia to raise public awareness of incidents on roadwork sites, with a priority on community public education campaigns.

She said the campaigns would focus on promoting awareness of how the public could report missing signs, traffic signal faults or road issues, with road users encouraged to be Main Roads’ “eyes on the road”.

“The work undertaken by the reference group has helped focus attention on this key area of safety, so it is important we build on that momentum and continue to engage with industry and stakeholders to ensure safety at road construction sites,” she said.

REGIONAL ROAD SIGNAGE REVIEW

RECOMMENDATIONS IMPLEMENTED

A review of all Main Roads’ tender documentation and evaluation criteria to ensure temporary traffic management requirements are given increased focus and consideration (Recommendation 1)

The establishment of clearer lines of traffic management accountability and responsibility on all roadwork sites across the State (Recommendation 6)

Updating Main Roads’ standards and specifications to expand the use of Portable Traffic Control Devices to improve the safety of traffic controllers (Recommendation 2)

Ongoing training and education campaigns to highlight the safety risks at regional roadwork sites for workers and all road users (Recommendation 4)

The assessment and implementation of new or alternative sign-mounting solutions to enable signs to remain visible and upright (Recommendation 9)

Focused questions about roadworks to be included in driver theory testing (Recommendation 4)

Updates to the Drive Safe and Ride Safe handbooks incorporating roadworks material (Recommendation 4)

Develop and implement a project plan to deliver the review recommendations and priority actions (Recommendation 13)

STILL TO COME

Investigate mandatory use of speed management technology to ensure road user compliance at active work sites (Recommendation 3)

Improve traffic controller and traffic management practices by identifying and developing support tools to ensure traffic management plans and on-site actions mitigate identified crash risks at regional roadworks sites (Recommendation 5)

Establish a performance monitoring system that evaluates traffic management compliance with approved traffic management plans and apply penalties for poor performance (Recommendation 7)

Establish a framework to assess and approve the use of current and emerging technologies that improve road worker and road user safety (Recommendation 8)

Assess and implement new or alternative sign-mounting solutions to allow signs to be visible and remain upright (Recommendation 9)

Update the Temporary Traffic Management Code of Practice to reinforce the requirement that signs clearly and legible. Signs not relevant to the work activity/time of day should be removed (Recommendation 10 linking with 6)

Establish an audit and compliance framework to monitor and measure the performance of all parties involved in traffic management activities (Recommendation 11, linking with 6 and 7)

Build on the relationships developed as part of the statewide Regional Roadworks Signage Review with WA Police and other stakeholders (Recommendation 12)