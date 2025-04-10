Australian farmers singled out by US President Donald Trump and bracing for a 10 per cent tariff say it is America’s beef-loving consumers who will suffer the most. Mr Trump announced a 10 per cent minimum tax on all goods entering the US from overseas last week, singling out Aussie beef exports for criticism and incorrectly claiming American beef imports had been banned by Australia. “We imported $3 billion of Australian beef from them just last year alone,” Mr Trump said. “They won’t take any of our beef. They don’t want it... they don’t want it to affect their farmers.” The new measures come weeks after Mr Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Australian steel and aluminium imports. They also involved “reciprocal” levies on imports from China (34 per cent), Japan (24 per cent) and the European Union (20 per cent). Australian farmers, traders and industry groups have labelled the tariffs “disappointing” and claim everyday American consumers will have to pay a steep price. Americans eat about six billion hamburgers containing Australian beef each year, with US fast food chains combining lower-fat Aussie beef with fattier US beef. The Red Meat Advisory Council, which encompasses cattle, sheep and goat producers, said Mr Trump’s tariffs failed to recognise that Australian red meat was used to ensure Americans had a stable food supply and at an affordable price. “Australian beef is in an estimated six billion hamburgers consumed each year in the US and this tariff will cost the US consumer an additional US$180 million per year,” council chair John McKillop said. “The impact to the American consumer as a result of tariffs on Australian red meat will be AU$600m.” The US is Australia’s biggest boxed sheep and beef export market, representing nearly a third of the trade, with both markets worth more than $US1b ($1.6b) last year. US consumers’ insatiable appetite had showed no sign of waning this year, with the country nearly solely responsible for a boxed beef export boom in January. CALL FOR CALM Australia’s peak red meat bodies have called for calm in recent days, saying Aussie meat remained in strong demand across a “highly diversified global export market”. Australian Meat Industry Council chief executive Tim Ryan said while the US was a significant trading partner, demand remained strong both in the US and globally. “Producers, processors and exporters should be comforted by the fact that our meat is world-renowned and widely sought after in the US and elsewhere,” he said. “Seasonal conditions, topography and climate vary between the US and Australia two countries, underpinning differences in meat production systems and enabling Australia to complement seasonal and cyclical gaps in US supply.” ANZ agribusiness insights executive director Michael Whitehead said while early signs pointed to modest immediate impacts, there would be longer-term challenges. “The beef trade sits within a highly politicised global environment... strategic engagement will be key to managing this,” he said. Agora Livestock markets analyst Rob Kelly said the low Australian dollar would help to offset the immediate impact of the tariffs. STEAKS AND STAKEHOLDERS Cattle Australia chair Gary Edwards said the industry had seen some short-term disruption to US exports in recent weeks but ultimately US buyers would be forced to pay more for Australian beef. That point was expanded on by CA chief executive Chris Parker. “US beef producers can’t meet American domestic demand and Australia is the preferred supplier to fill the shortfall of high-quality grass-fed steaks,” Dr Parker said. “Imposing tariffs on Australian beef disregards the beneficial role of each country’s supply chain.” The industry is hopeful the tariffs won’t impact the prices farmers receive from abattoirs which are generally set according to supply and demand. Those are expected to remain strong, as beef export prices remain at historical highs. Australian consumers should remain relatively unaffected at the checkout, because prime steaks are not exported to the US. WAFarmers livestock president Geoff Pearson said farmers did not know why the Australian industry had come under scrutiny. “We’ve had a long-standing good relationship with US for so many years,” he said. NO BAN ON US BEEF The Federal Government has rejected claims that Australia had banned US beef, saying it has had access since 2019 if it could prove the beef came from cattle born, raised and slaughtered in the US. Australia has had controls on the importation of fresh beef products since 2003, due to the detection of bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or mad cow disease, in US cattle. National Farmers’ Federation president David Jochinke said biosecurity was the “No.1” priority, but processes being explored to enable beef imports to be considered “if strict protocols were adhered to”. The same tariff has also been implemented on the world’s biggest beef exporter and Australia’s main export rival Brazil, as well as other major supplier Argentina. Brazil, Argentina, the US and Australia are the world’s biggest beef exporters. WORRIES FOR WOOL The huge impost on Chinese goods — one of the most severe of Mr Trump’s taxes — could have negative implications for the growth of both WA and Australia’s biggest trading partner. Mr Trump was this week threatening to impose an extra 50 per cent tariff on imports from China if the world’s second-largest economy did not withdraw a 34 per cent retaliatory levy scheduled to begin on Thursday. China is a major buyer of Australian wool. WoolProducers CEO Jo Hall said the last time the US placed tariffs on China, in 2018-19, it pushed Australian wool prices down. “It is unclear what impact the tariff announcement will have on the Australian wool market,” she said. “China takes over 80 per cent of our wool, and the US placed tariffs on China in 2018-19, there was a negative effect on our wool price. “Consumer demand in China may weaken... but prices might continue to stabilise given tight global supply of wool. The immediate outlook hinges on how severely tariffs disrupt China’s textile exports.” RUINOUS IMPACT Perth USAsia Centre founder Gordon Flake said the tariffs were unlikely to be beneficial from an economic or diplomacy perspective. “In the first term... most of the discussion was on China,” he said. “The consensus... is this will be ruinous, and this will have long-standing impacts on America’s role in the world, but also the global economy,” he said. “The impact on Australia I don’t think is going to be felt in the bilateral space, but in the broader impact on the global economy upon which we rely.” GOVERNMENT RESPONSE Prime Minister Anthony Albanese labelled the tariffs “disappointing,” and said the Government would defend Australia’s interests. The Government argued US exports to Australia are twice the volume of the reverse, while also talking up Australia’s substantial investment into the US through $500b in superannuation funds. But negotiators were dealt another blow when the US Trade Representative released details of a range of unresolved trade issues with Australia in a 2025 report on “foreign trade barriers”. Mr Albanese said the issues raised against Australia were “not up for negotiation”. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton issued a rare statement of unity with the PM when asked about the report. “I agree with the Prime Minister’s position,” he said.