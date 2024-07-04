Local farming women from Wagin recently got the chance to see the inner workings of CSBP Fertiliser’s Kwinana site as part of the company’s community investment program. Representatives from the Women in Farming Wagin branch attended the plant, touring several of CSBP’s storage sheds. The group also climbed to the top of CSBP’s 20,000 tonne Flexi-N Tank to see the supplier’s recently upgraded conveyor system, which runs from the Kwinana Bulk Jetty to CSBP’s storage facilities. WIF Wagin branch president Jenny West thanked the fertiliser company for the chance to see the Kwinana site. “As farmers, we only see the end product when it goes onto our paddocks or when we send soil/crop samples off for testing. This day was so very informative.” WIF is a WA-based organisation that aims to support and empower women in agriculture by sharing knowledge and opportunities with its members. The group, which has been running since 2009, consists of 13 branches with about 250 members. CSBP Fertilisers general manager Ryan Lamp said WIF played “an important role” in supporting agricultural enterprises. “CSBP is passionate about building and nurturing resilient agricultural communities, and we recognise the work that Women in Farming does across WA aligns strongly with this,” he said. “Having a professional support network that provides women in regional communities with opportunities to share ideas and other business management perspectives is vital to improving knowledge and management of farm businesses. “We have supported Women in Farming through our community investment program for several years, and it was a pleasure to welcome them to our Kwinana works to demonstrate how CSBP continues to provide the best reliability, experience and advice to WA growers.”