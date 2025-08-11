Farmers, transport industry figureheads and politicians have formed a united front to call on the Cook Labor Government to push for mandatory lighting standards on trains. As National Rail Safety Week kicked off on Monday August 11, a group of more than 30 people gathered at a rail line in the Swan Valley to send a clear message to Premier Roger Cook and WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti. Among the group were more than a dozen WA Liberal and National politicians who stood side-by-side with transport industry representatives and members of the Improve Level Crossing Safety Group at a rail line in the Swan Valley. They called on the Cook Government to make flashing beacons and side lights mandatory on all locomotives and rolling stock operating in WA. Currently, rail operators can voluntarily consider added measures under a code of practice but there is no legislation for mandatory lighting standards on trains. Improve Level Crossing Safety Group spokeswoman and Murchison pastoralist Lara Jensen, whose brother Christian and two friends were killed at a Wheatbelt crossing in 2000, said it was “unacceptable” WA had stronger rules in place for bicycles than for trains. “A flashing light is the accepted indicator of a hazard on our roads . . . they are on trucks, they are on ranger vehicles . . . so let’s get them on our trains,” she said. “We have had three national train lighting reports released in the past four years that all found increased train lighting improves their visibility.” So far this year, two people have been killed at passive level crossings in regional WA. When probed on the issue, Mr Cook said the State Government was doing “all it can” to ensure the State’s rail system is safe, including upgrading some passive level crossings after a review by Main Roads in 2021. “We continue to make sure we do everything we can . . . to make sure our rail system works in partnership with our road systems are safe,” he said. Nationals WA leader Shane Love said his party had pledged to make lighting standards mandatory in WA, prior to the March 8 election. “The way the law is administered . . . the rail companies themselves have a lot of say, but sometimes Government needs to take the lead,” he said. “Enough is enough. After 20-odd years, show us how you are going to make it happen.” National Farmers’ Federation vice-president John Hassell, a Pingelly farmer, said those living regionally were at greater risk of being in a collision with a poorly lit train. “You come up to a crossing, the train has a light on the front . . . but there’s nothing on the side of the train to see them,” he said. “The reality is, if we knew about a problem on our farm and we didn’t do anything about it, and someone got killed . . . we would be charged with industrial manslaughter. Why is that not happening with rail?” The WA Government said mandatory lighting would require all transport operators to agree to change the law — a claim Ms Jensen denied. “We have rail safety national law, but they have ability to amend that law because rail safety is actually a State responsibility,” she said. “They can insert a clause into that to say that all rail operators in WA must have mandatory visibility measures installed. “I am calling on the Cook Government to become world leaders in train visibility . . . they have the prime opportunity to do this, if only they would make the rail industry comply. “Our loved ones lost deserve this . . . They deserve a legacy of lifesaving improvements.”