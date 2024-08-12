All West Australians living and working in the bush are being urged to check their devices before the 3G network is officially turned off at the end of the month. The National Farmers’ Federation has sent out a reminder to all farmers and those living remotely as Telstra prepares to cease its 3G network services on August 31. Optus will follow suit in September. NFF chief executive Tony Mahar said the 3G network had been a lifeline for those living in the bush, and urged producers to check all devices before the cut-off date. “We are urging farmers, families and all those living in rural Australia to check any and all technology they think may be affected as soon as possible, to avoid adverse consequences post-shutdown,” he said. While mobile phones are the most obvious devices to check, Mr Mahar noted many other technologies in use on farms might also rely on the 3G network. “We need farmers to do a stocktake of all tech which may run on the 3G network; think about whether you have a wireless home phone, medical alert devices, smart watches, antennas or boosters, weather stations, remote sensors or security devices,” he said. “If you don’t know whether your device or ag-tech runs on the 3G network, you must contact the manufacturer to find out. “Don’t wait until it doesn’t work to make the call. It’s a productivity issue and it’s a safety issue.”