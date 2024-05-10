Leaders for cattle producers in Australia and the US have united in calling for their Governments to work together on key issues impacting the two country’s beef industries. Cattle Australia chair Garry Edwards and US National Cattlemen’s Beef Association president Mark Eisele signed a joint statement of priorities for Australian and US cattle producers at the Rural Press Club of Queensland breakfast at Beef2024 in Rockhampton. In the statement, the two leaders called on the Australian and US Governments to continue working together to combat animal diseases, promote sustainable trade and to ensure science-based food safety and marketing regulations of emerging food technologies. Mr Edwards said he was grateful for the Governments’ commitment so far in protecting the beef industry from threats such as diseases. “We greatly appreciate the commitment by both Governments to address the growing transnational threat of foreign animal diseases such as foot and mouth disease and lumpy skin disease,” he said. “Combating these devastating animal diseases is an effort that requires both national preparedness planning and international co-operation.” Mr Edwards also called on the Governments to recognise the important role cattle producers play in protecting the environment. “Cattle producers work hard to improve the quality of the air, water and land while caring for the health of our animals, our families and our local communities,” Mr Edwards said. “We prioritise proper grazing of cattle because it improves soil health, leads to greater water retention, increases carbon sequestration and reduces the risk of catastrophic bushfires. Without a doubt, healthy land and healthy water produce healthy cattle.” The joint statement also placed emphasis on lab-grown proteins and making sure they are properly assessed by regulatory authorities to ensure the wellbeing of consumer and environmental health. Mr Eisele said the joint commitment would strengthen the partnership between US and Australian producers. “America’s cattle farmers and ranchers stand with Australia’s cattle producers and look forward to being partners in combatting foreign animal diseases, promoting sustainability and ensuring proper oversight of lab-grown proteins,” he said. “As a rancher, I understand the importance of proactively talking about the good work we do in both countries and we are proud to showcase the significant benefits cattle producers provide to the global population.”