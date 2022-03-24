A scientist using compost and biochar to improve degraded and saline soils on WA farmland has received a coveted honour for her project, which has yielded promising results.

Mandurah-born UWA botany graduate Cassie Howell this month was awarded the coveted Noel Fitzpatrick medal at the annual Young Professionals in Agriculture Forum.

Not only did she receive the medal — named after the former Department of Agriculture director general — but also best presentation for her passionate explanation about her research into how compost and biochar could be used to restore degraded and saline soils.

With a passion for trees and a childhood filled with plenty of time at her grandparents’ Coolup cattle farm, Ms Howell pursued the concept of restoring farming soils through botany.

“I really love the practical side of botany, particularly restoring Australian native vegetation to places where it’s been lost,” she said.

“My grandparents on my Mum’s side were farmers ... Nan said when they got the home farm it was completely bare and they planted a lot of tree lines and put a lot of plants back in... and you can really see the difference it’s made.

“So I knew that I wanted to find a project looking at restoring vegetation on farmland.”

Up for a challenge, Ms Howell turned her focus to some of the most degraded soils in WA.

“I had a particular interest in degraded land,” she said.

“There’s some places you can plant trees and they will grow without much help, but there’s certain places that are really degraded and need something extra and I liked the challenge of taking on those soils.”

Speaking with her mentor, esteemed soil scientist Emerita Professor Lynette Abbott, Ms Howell became involved in a project already underway at UWA Farm Ridgefield in Pingelly, where they were looking at biochar to restore a degraded, saline creek bed.

Throughout the next 18 months of her Honours project, Ms Howell went between restoring soils at the Wheatbelt research farm and a glasshouse in Perth where she held off-farm experiments using soil from the creek bed site.

“We took soil from the farm, because with COVID, whenever there was a lockdown we’d get locked out,” she said.

“So I took some soil and I actually set up a glasshouse experiment... to make sure we got data in case we got locked out.”

She trialed the use of both biochar and a commercial compost to grow saltbush on the saline soils over 10 weeks in the glasshouse.

Ms Howell found both improved soil condition, reducing pH and increasing nitrate, phosphorous and potassium.

She said the compost had “significant impacts” on the pH levels of the alkaline, salty soil and hoped to follow up the project with a PhD on the topic down the track.

“Compost was really effective,” Ms Howell said.

“The soil was very alkaline; it really changed the pH significantly, it dropped it from as high as nine and we got it into the seven or eight area.”

Ms Howell said it was a “massive shock” to win the award but was “very grateful and happy”.

“I love my work and talking about it — it was exciting to have the opportunity to share my research,” Ms Howell said.

“It was really nice and I really appreciate the recognition.

“And I think it’s been really nice for everyone who’s supported me along the way — lecturers, technical staff, the team, my family. It’s nice to have something they can all be proud of and be a part of for all the effort they put into helping me.”

Ms Howell was one of four graduates who presented at the virtual event, hosted by Ag Institute Australia (WA Division) and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.

UWA Agricultural Science Masters graduate Sai Kiran Veluru presented his canola pre-breeding research, which aimed to increase genetic variation in the narrow gene pool of canola and develop a population for hybrid breeding.

The findings are set to assist plant breeders identify genes which generate genetic gains in canola breeding programs.

Murdoch University Bachelor of Science graduate Brittany Bolt spoke about her research on the use of frame size and liveweight to improve the prediction of whole body energy, or fat stores, compared with condition score and liveweight in Merino sheep.

Murdoch University animal science graduate Dayna Hutchison presented her research assessing the reproductive performance of maiden ewes and subsequent lamb survival, finding the marking rate to be 58.1 per cent lower for ewe lambs and 22.3 per cent lower for hoggets, compared with older ewes.

DPIRD director general Terry Hill commended the calibre of the research and presentations, saying “the future of primary industries and resource management science was in good hands”.

“It is encouraging to see talented, passionate and committed young scientists who are contributing to advancing agriculture and resource management,” he said.

DPIRD Chief Scientist and past forum winner Ben Biddulph said the world was at a “pivotal” time in science with rapid development of digital technologies and innovations and it was important to invest in the next generation of scientists.