Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has not confirmed when the Transition Advocate — a person whose job would be to provide information and support during the transition from live sheep exports by sea — will be announced. It comes as the Standing Committee on Agriculture, tasked with probing the live export phase out Bill, pushed industry leaders to explain how they were helping their members prepare for a potentially “fruitful” future during the recent public hearings. During both hearings, Committee Chair and Labor MP Meryl Swanson asked organisations such as the WA Farmers Federation and Sheep Producers Australia what they had done to prepare farmers for a “change that is coming.” The questioning had been met by frustration and confusion from industry leaders, who argued it was “not their job to sell really bad policy” and they were helping farmers by fighting against the live export ban. SPA chair Andrew Spencer said the questions were “ridiculous” for farming bodies to answer. “It’s up to the government to answer how they think that they can make the Western Australian sheep industry survive with the money they put on the table. “ Committee member and Liberal MP for O’Connor Rick Wilson told Ms Swanson it was “beyond the pale” to be asking peak bodies what information is being communicated to their members, when the Department of Forestries and Fisheries itself had not been able to provide any details on support measures. The independent panel report recommended a Transition Advocate to help advise supply chain business on eligibility criterion, and support, and community initiatives. They panel said the the advocate, who should be a “trusted presence” in the WA sheep industry, should also be tasked with identifying gaps in support programs. The Government took on board this recommendation, and Mr Watt confirmed they would appoint a Transitio Advocate to “ facilitate two-way communication between industry and government, provide information to industry about the transition plan and support, and provide advice to government on how the transition is progressing.” However, after more then six months into 2024, the Government has made no mention of appointing someone for the role and has not elaborated on how its $170 million support package would be distributed. Countryman reached out to Murray Watt and asked what information peak bodies could relay to their farming members to help with the transition, and when the transition advocate would be announced. Mr Watt did not respond.